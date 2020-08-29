The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers not to eat loose or bagged peaches that were packed or supplied by a company based in Fresno, California.

Some products containing those peaches are also involved in a multi-state recall of the peaches by the company and various grocery store chains, the CDC reported.

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella enteritidis infections caused by salmonella bacteria that has been linked to the Prima Wawona company in Fresno.

Peaches packed by that company have been sent to stores in more than 35 states, including Pennsylvania.

As of Thursday, the CDC reported, there had been 78 cases of the illness in 12 states, including Pennsylvania.

Stores that have recalled Prima Wawona-supplied peaches shipped to them include Wegmans, Target, Walmart and Aldi, all of which have stores in Lancaster County.

The peaches were shipped earlier this summer, through Aug. 19.

The peaches may have been sold bagged or loose in bins, with product codes including 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401, the FDA reported.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

At Wegmans, some peaches from the company were used in a variety of fresh baked goods sold between Aug. 16 and 21.

The peaches were recalled several days ago, and were to have been removed from produce departments immediately. However, the CDC cautions people may still have the peaches in their homes, or may have frozen or preserved them.

The CDC warns consumers not to eat the recalled supermarket peaches, or foods the peaches may have been used in.

"Don’t eat recalled peaches. Throw them out or return them to the store," the CDC cautions in a recall statement. "If you can’t tell where the peaches are from, don’t eat them. Throw them out. Don’t eat food made with these peaches."

Consumers should also clean and sanitize surfaces the suspect peaches may have touched, the CDC warned.

To find out more about the branding, bag sizes and product codes that were on the peaches that are being recalled, read the CDC recall notice or the FDA information.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, at foodsafety.gov, salmonella bacteria can cause salmonellosis in people, the symptoms of which may include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea and vomiting.