The folks at First Fruits Farm and Orchard looked at their peach trees this spring and saw something was missing.

Out of about 200 trees, only one had blossoms. A few months later, that tree didn’t yield a single peach.

Farmer Rachael Martin blames it on the subzero cold snap in January. Usually, the trees at the East Cocalico Township farm can handle the cold. Yet this year, the peach crop is a loss.

“It’s a bit of a downer,” Martin said.

The peaches are one of the farm’s more profitable crops, and they bring in customers eager to pick their own. But, the break in the season opens up time for projects around the farm, she said.

While some farmers lost peaches from the bitter cold in January and the hail in May, the first varieties of peaches are starting to be harvested throughout Lancaster County. Depending on the weather and the crowds, farmers say local orchards should have peaches through early September.

Pick-your-own crops are slated to be ready for picking by the last weekend in July, along with popular varieties in bins at local markets, farmers said.

The peach harvest in the region is pretty good, said Don Seifrit, an extension educator specializing in tree fruit, in the Berks County office of Penn State Extension.

But, fruit growers have dodged a few issues connected to weather. The near-record cold snap in late January injured some peach buds. Warmer days followed by bone-chilling temperatures didn’t help the tender buds, he added.

Then in early May, cooler temperatures put a damper on pollination. Bees aren’t as active in cooler weather.

Don’t forget the May tornado that brought marble-sized hail to Lancaster County.

‘Unprecedented’ hail damage

Cold temperatures didn’t damage the yield of the more than 30 varieties of peaches at Kauffman’s Fruit Farm and Market in Bird-in-Hand, but the hail damage is unprecedented, said orchard manager Clair Kauffman. The hail, combined with driving wind, damaged fruit throughout the orchards. Peaches and apples took the brunt of the damage because those trees have fewer leaves than pear and cherry trees.

Some peaches were simply dented. Hail broke the skin on others and the wounds healed, leaving scars. And some peaches with deep gashes didn’t heal.

While some of the peaches may be scarred, they still have good flavor, Kauffman said.

The orchards at Masonic Villages near Elizabethtown were hit by two hailstorms, but staff were able to remove many of the damaged peaches during normal thinning, said Tad Kuntz, orchard and farm market manager.

The May tornado hit not too far from Weaver’s Orchard, near Morgantown.

Large hail can leave blemishes on fruit, said company President Ed Weaver. These peaches have marks on the skin but the fruit tastes fine. Often they’re sold at a discount and are popular for freezing and canning.

“We’re going to have a good supply for seconds,” he said.

Cold snap

Temperatures in the negative teens in January cut the peach crop at Brecknock Orchard to about 90%, said Benjamin Martin, advertising manager.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“That killed a lot of peach buds before they even opened,” he added.

At Kissel Hill Fruit Farm near Lititz, owner John Smucker doesn’t like to count peaches until every last one is harvested, but he said he lost about 10-15% to the cold snap in January. He also noticed some bud loss in the cold days after Thanksgiving. The farm plans to have enough peaches to make another batch of homemade soft serve peach ice cream the last Saturday in July.

Extra sweet peaches

Cherry Hill Orchard, near New Danville, escaped damage from the cold snap and the hail storm. Peach season is about two weeks ahead of schedule, said Phyllis Shenk, co-manager.

Some early varieties have split pits, but otherwise, the peaches taste great, she said.

“When it hits 90 degrees and above it makes people cranky, but it makes peaches extra sweet,” Shenk said.

For more food news: