Par Peace Kids 2 Tree of Life N10.jpg

"The Tree of Life," by Lucas Kreider, 8, of Lancaster, is one of the art pieces being sold through Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show and Silent Auction, which will raise money for two local nonprofits. Lucas is the founder of the event.

 LAUREN SOPHIA KREIDER | PEACE KIDS TO THE RESCUE

The bidding will start Friday, Nov. 13, for children’s artwork being sold for the third annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show and Silent Auction fundraiser.

The event raises money for Church World Service and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition.

The art auction has a goal to raise $5,000 for the two nonprofits.

The event was started by Lucas Kreider, now 8, of Lancaster. When he was 6, Lucas had the idea for kids to sell their artwork to benefit others in need.

Par Peace Kids 1 Lucas Kreider N10.jpg

Lucas Kreider, 8, of Lancaster, is one of the children whose art work is being sold through Peace Kids to the Rescue, to benefit two nonprofits.

The show and auction feature more than 45 works of art, including paintings and mixed-media works, by children ages 3 to 17.

They include “Love and Trust,” a framed geometric drawing that uses shapes and a blue-and-white checkerboard to frame the word “love.”

It’s a piece by Remy Bongongo Jr., 16, who came to Lancaster from Democratic Republic of the Congo, and whose family was settled here with help from Church World Services.

There’s also “Homage to Jackson Pollock,” an abstract painting by 3-year-old Harrison Winokor, of Lancaster.

Par Peace kids 4 n10 United Races .jpg

"United Races," a painting by 12-year-old Leiana Smathers, will be sold through Peace Kids to the Rescue auction. “United Races represents a world where all races live as one -- no jurisdiction or racism, just people united under all races,” Leiana says in her artist statement.

Bidding starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and ends at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

The artworks have a minimum bid of either $25 or $35. Peace Kids to the Rescue doesn’t only raise money for the two nonprofits, its website says. It empowers children to use their creativity and kindness to help those less fortunate.

Par Peace kids 3 N10 Leina.jpg

Leiana Smathers, 12, is one of the young artists whose work will be sold through the Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Auction.

To see available artwork and to register to bid, visit 32auctions.com/peacekids.

Each artwork includes a profile of the young artist who created it, and includes the dimensions and framing information about the work and instructions for picking up the art if you’re the winning bidder.

