The bidding will start Friday, Nov. 13, for children’s artwork being sold for the third annual Peace Kids to the Rescue Art Show and Silent Auction fundraiser.

The event raises money for Church World Service and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition.

The art auction has a goal to raise $5,000 for the two nonprofits.

The event was started by Lucas Kreider, now 8, of Lancaster. When he was 6, Lucas had the idea for kids to sell their artwork to benefit others in need.

The show and auction feature more than 45 works of art, including paintings and mixed-media works, by children ages 3 to 17.

They include “Love and Trust,” a framed geometric drawing that uses shapes and a blue-and-white checkerboard to frame the word “love.”

It’s a piece by Remy Bongongo Jr., 16, who came to Lancaster from Democratic Republic of the Congo, and whose family was settled here with help from Church World Services.

There’s also “Homage to Jackson Pollock,” an abstract painting by 3-year-old Harrison Winokor, of Lancaster.

Bidding starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and ends at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

The artworks have a minimum bid of either $25 or $35. Peace Kids to the Rescue doesn’t only raise money for the two nonprofits, its website says. It empowers children to use their creativity and kindness to help those less fortunate.

To see available artwork and to register to bid, visit 32auctions.com/peacekids.

Each artwork includes a profile of the young artist who created it, and includes the dimensions and framing information about the work and instructions for picking up the art if you’re the winning bidder.