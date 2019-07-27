When Mark and Martha Kelley moved to Lancaster County four years ago, they would walk the city’s streets to get a feel for the community.

One of the things that caught their attention was the shiny debris of recent accidents — cracked red, white and amber tail light lenses — strewn along the curbside.

Mark began collecting the pieces and eventually turned them into night lights and lamps, which he sells or donates to various causes. He calls them Crash Lamps.

Those attending Sunday’s Peace Fest from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Binn’s Park will have an opportunity see his workmanship. The night lights are but one part of a three-hour event featuring speakers, music groups and 34 organizations that will display items and discuss what they see as their roles as they work for peaceful resolutions to worldwide conflict.

The Peace Fest is the work of the Peace Action Network of Lancaster, a local branch of the national organization of the same name that was created in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, to engage members from across conflict regions in the Middle East, India/Pakistan, North America and elsewhere.

Sunday’s Peace Fest — the inaugural event was held in 2017 — is titled “Peace is Possible.” It is designed to enlighten people about peaceful solutions to world problems and to ask those attending to think deeply about funding priorities in this country.

Lopsided military funding

“The message of Peace Fest is that our federal funding is lopsided,” said Beth Reeves, co-coordinator of the event. “It is weighted toward the Pentagon and military spending ... at a time when our country needs so many other things. Affordable housing, health care for everybody seems impossible because the budget is already committed to the military.”

This year’s program will focus on the four principles of the Poor People’s Campaign — racial justice, economic justice, climate justice and peace.

“The idea is to be filled with hope,” Martha “Marty” Kelley said. She said the organization does not oppose military funding. Rather, members believe other priorities deserve a larger share of the federal pie.

“Let’s recognize we have enough (money) and take some of that and put it into these areas we are so hurting in.”

Mark Temons, president of Peace Action Network of Lancaster, will begin the proceedings with a welcoming speech at 1 p.m.

One of the speakers will be the Rev. Gerald Simmons, pastor at Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 665 S. Ann St., Lancaster.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

'Common passion for justice'

“Peace Fest,” he said, “is a gathering of people from Lancaster County that have a common passion for justice of all sorts.

“By coming together from different communities, we have an idea of what justice should look like ... in a democratic republic.”

Other speakers include Nijmie Dzurinko, co-founder of Put People First! PA; Malinda Harnish Clatterbuck, associate pastor at Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster and president of the board of the Pennsylvania Community Rights Network; Tammy Rojas, co-coordinator of the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA; Carlos Graupera, president and CEO of the Spanish American Civic Association; Hobie Crystle, an advocate for criminal justice reform; and Eric Sauder, founder of Regenerate Lancaster, a campaign to achieve carbon neutrality in Lancaster County by 2030.

Kelley said every organization was invited to have children’s activities.

“We feel like balloons, music, ice cream cones, that it should be fun,” Reeves added.

There also will be a contest for the night lights. People who collect signatures from 20 of the 34 organizations can either receive a free night light or a free ice cream cone.

Performers include Corty Byron, Sopa Sol, Andy Mowatt, Evita Colon and La Concha Latin Band.