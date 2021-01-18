Pennsylvania College of Art & Design’s annual Designathon event provides free design and marketing services to local nonprofits, courtesy of the schools students, faculty, staff and alumni.

While altered due to the pandemic, that mission will continue in 2021. The school is seeking nonprofit applicants through Feb. 10.

This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Designathon is traditionally a 24-hour in-person event, but has been adapted to a virtual event this year.

For more information and to apply, visit pcad.edu/designathon-2021.

