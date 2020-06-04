Delaina Jolley Bubblegum

"Bubblegum" by Delaina Jolley. 

 COURTESY PCA&D/ DELAINA JOLLEY

First Friday looks quite different these days.

In April and May, a quiet fell over downtown as Lancaster city — and the nation — grappled with the coronavirus.

In the days leading up to June’s First Friday, protestors filled the streets on and in the blocks surrounding Gallery Row.

Delaina Jolley

PCA&D rising junior Delaina Jolley. 

Despite these extraordinary times, the creative spirit prevails, and Pennsylvania College of Art & Design students are finding new and inventive ways to share their work.

One of the school’s latest initiatives is shifting its student-managed CORE Gallery to an online format. Throughout the summer, students and their work will be featured on the gallery’s Instagram page, @pcad_core_gallery.

PCA&D rising junior Delaina Jolley is the first student to be featured in the series. Her show is titled “Nodus Tollens,” a phrase from John Koenig’s “Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows” to “describe the feeling that the plot of your life doesn’t make sense to you anymore,” according to a news release from the school.

“I want this (Instagram) exhibition to represent a journey; it is a sense of searching one does when creating a world or story that either resides within them or is out in the world, waiting to be told.” Jolley, an illustrations major, said in a statement. “My aim is to present different ways of creating illustrations for viewers to enjoy.”

Instagram exhibits are scheduled in two-week periods throughout the summer. PCA&D plans to reopen CORE Gallery in the fall.

To see the virtual exhibit, visit @pcad_core_gallery on Instagram.

Delaina Jolley Raw Umber

"Raw Umber" by Delaina Jolley. 