First Friday looks quite different these days.

In April and May, a quiet fell over downtown as Lancaster city — and the nation — grappled with the coronavirus.

In the days leading up to June’s First Friday, protestors filled the streets on and in the blocks surrounding Gallery Row.

Despite these extraordinary times, the creative spirit prevails, and Pennsylvania College of Art & Design students are finding new and inventive ways to share their work.

One of the school’s latest initiatives is shifting its student-managed CORE Gallery to an online format. Throughout the summer, students and their work will be featured on the gallery’s Instagram page, @pcad_core_gallery.

PCA&D rising junior Delaina Jolley is the first student to be featured in the series. Her show is titled “Nodus Tollens,” a phrase from John Koenig’s “Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows” to “describe the feeling that the plot of your life doesn’t make sense to you anymore,” according to a news release from the school.

“I want this (Instagram) exhibition to represent a journey; it is a sense of searching one does when creating a world or story that either resides within them or is out in the world, waiting to be told.” Jolley, an illustrations major, said in a statement. “My aim is to present different ways of creating illustrations for viewers to enjoy.”

Instagram exhibits are scheduled in two-week periods throughout the summer. PCA&D plans to reopen CORE Gallery in the fall.

To see the virtual exhibit, visit @pcad_core_gallery on Instagram.