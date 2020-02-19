As with many college students, Hannah High was looking for a way to pay off school debt.
A senior at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design with only three months of school left, High stumbled upon a sponsored Facebook ad from a national brand looking for art. Two months later, she is one of 20 finalists for the grand prize.
The 176-year-old Pabst Brewing Company, whose popular namesake beer, Pabst Blue Ribbon, is the subject of a yearly contest to find new art to adorn millions of cans. Since 2014, artists have been sending in pieces that follow the familiar red, white and blue color scheme of the beer . And for High, not only is there global recognition at stake, but also a $10,000 prize.
"I found out about the contest near the end of the initial process," High explains over the phone. "According to [my design program] Procreate, I spent 14 hours completing the piece, but it was probably closer to 20 all together."
Last Friday, High discovered that she was one of the 20 finalists. High's design is heavy on eye candy and features numerous psychedelic animals, aliens and human-like figures. For fans of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim cartoons, the general aesthetic should be familiar - High is a huge fan of the channel, and has already applied to parent company Warner Brothers in hopes of an internship or job.
"I initially looked at past winners to get an idea of the brand," says High. "I wanted to see who won in the past, not just to see what was picked, but also to see how I could do this differently."
In this stage of the competition, applicants will rely on votes from the public to propel them further. As an artist and college senior on the cusp of graduation, High is not worried about pressing friends and family for votes.
"I'm graduating in three months, so I have to be - not aggressive, but I do have to get myself out there a little bit," says High.
As of now, people can vote as often as they like at pabstblueribbon.com until the end of this week. The winner will be chosen on Friday, February 28.