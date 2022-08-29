The titular stars of "Pawn Stars" have been picking over quality items for thirteen years now on their popular TV show, first on History network and now on A&E Network.

It therefore stands to reason that if Rick Harrison, Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell visit Lancaster County, they'll "pick" something good here. That's just what they did on Sunday, Aug. 28, when the trio made a stop at Dutch Haven Shoo-Fly Bakery on Lincoln Highway to buy some pies.

The trio planned the visit roughly a week in advance as they traveled between events in Valley Forge and Washington D.C., Dutch Haven owner Paul Stahl says. He added that the trio interviewed fellow employee Kevin Schaefer for a future show segment, and then hung around for two more hours before continuing on their way.

"Kevin was saying that he's a star now," Stahl said of his colleague's brush with the "Pawn Stars," with a laugh over the phone.

The "Rick Harrison's Gold & Silver Pawn" Facebook page features a picture of the trio during the visit.

The Washington D.C. "Pawn Stars" visit will be from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.