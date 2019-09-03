Some very good boys and girls will return to Hershey in 2020.
The latest Paw Patrol Live! show "Race to the Rescue" will visit Hershey Theatre on Feb. 22 and 23, 2020. Tickets start at $23.85 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. They will be available at the Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at hersheyentertainment.com and ticketmaster.com.
The show, based on the animated television series of the same name, follows the good Samaritan pups at work as they track down the missing Mayor Goodway on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race. Their teamwork proves that "no job is too big, no pup is too small."
"Race to the Rescue" will accommodate young theater-goers with a 15-minute intermission. The audience is encouraged to participate through call-and-response interaction throughout the show.
The Hershey Theatre is located at 15 E. Caracas Ave. in Hershey.