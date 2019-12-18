Though he is known as voice behind songs such as "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" and "Lonely Boy," Paul Anka is returning to Lancaster to sing the songs of Frank Sinatra.
Anka will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:00 p.m. on May 10, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20 and are $87-$107. AMT members may purchase tickets now.
Anka's distinguished musical career dates back to 1955, with his self-titled debut album featuring the hit single "Diana." Most recently, Anka released an album of duets in 2013 featuring guests such as Willie Nelson, Celine Dion and Patti LaBelle.