Everyone knows the story of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. But how many people recognize the name Harry Hawk? Hawk was an actor on stage when Lincoln was shot.
The name might be familiar to readers of “Flashbacks” — the historical comic strip by Willow Street-based author and illustrator Patrick Reynolds.
Reynolds, 79, has been writing, illustrating and publishing historical comics for 44 years. He’s published 40 books. His current strip, “Flashbacks,” has been running in The Washington Post for almost 30 years and has been syndicated in other newspapers.
“I like to pick something out of a famous story that no one has heard of,” Reynolds says. “I did a nine- or 10-part story on Harry Hawk: how he started out, the role he was playing role in ‘Our American Cousin.’ I went nuts trying to find that information.”
(Here, as he often does, Reynolds goes into an interesting aside about a footnote in history. Lincoln’s last official act, he says, was to sign the law that created what became the Secret Service — the detail that would go on to guard every president after President William McKinley was assassinated.)
“I read a lot. I love history,” Reynolds says. “I had a great history teacher who acted everything out.”
The teacher made an impression on Reynolds, who went on to not only bring history to life on the page but also do a little acting of his own on the stage and on film.
Reynolds acted in local theater productions as well as small parts in a few movies including “Birch Interval,” which starred Rip Torn, Eddie Albert and Anne Revere. He had one line: “Hey, John, where’s my watch? He has it. I’m needing it.”
“I thought it was an awful movie,” Reynolds says.
Early work
As a kid, growing up in Minersville in Schuylkill County, Reynolds also fostered an early love for comics. He would emulate the illustrators of his favorite EC Comic releases including “Tales from the Crypt,” “Two-Fisted Tales” and “Frontline Combat.”
“I used to draw my own comic book stories,” Reynolds says.
Assuming his work wasn’t ready for the EC Comics he idolized, he sent it to Atlas Publishing — which published everything from war to humor to romance titles.
“I would always get a rejection letter,” Reynolds says. “Back then I didn’t throw anything away because I figured someday I’m going to make it as a cartoonist, and I could look back at these (rejection letters) and laugh. They were signed by the editor of Atlas —Stan Lee.”
In the mid-60s, Reynolds studied at the Pratt Institute in New York City, where he focused on illustration. Many of the students and instructors at Pratt were interested in abstract expressionism.
“Let your feeling dictate your artwork. I had a hard time getting over that as a kid from Minersville,” Reynolds says. He stuck to illustration, and later, while earning his MFA at Syracuse University, he studied with popular illustrators of the time such as Isadore Seltzer, a regular contributor to Sesame Street Magazine.
Getting published
In between Pratt and Syracuse, Reynolds enlisted in the Army.
“Uncle Sugar came after me, and I almost got drafted,” Reynolds says. “The Army was the quickest in and out if you got a commission.”
He was sent to the intelligence school at Fort Holabird in Baltimore where we learned to become an aerial surveillance officer (a “spy in the sky,” Reynolds says), and went on to fly 300 missions in Vietnam and earn 11 Air Medals and a Bronze Star Medal. Reynolds thought the Army would be a short interlude, but it became something of a career. He ended up retiring from the Reserves in 1994 at the rank of lieutenant colonel.
All the while, Reynolds would continue to write, illustrate and publish comics. At one point, working out of his studio in Willow Street, Reynolds —with a small team of artists (including Richard Waring Rockwell, Norman Rockwell’s nephew) had three different historical comic strips syndicated in newspapers across the country.
Reynolds began with “Pennsylvania Profiles” in 1976. The strip ran for 15 years and focused on little-known moments in Pennsylvania history and was delivered in a casual, and often humorous, tone. The comic found an audience after Sunday News in Lancaster added the comic to its roster. After the Sunday News took it on, Reynolds was able to sell the comic to other newspapers in Harrisburg, Erie and Reading and other markets. His bestselling book, which shares the name of the comic, is a collection of his “Pennsylvania Profiles” strips, which sold more than 20,000 copies.
One of Manor Township-based illustrator Bot Roda's first freelance jobs after graduating from art school was inking the panels for "Pennsylvania Profiles." Roda worked with Reynolds for about a year in the early 80's.
"He was a great guy to work with," Roda says. "I've always been a history buff so it was fun to do that. It was creative and education. Comics are a great way to educate and inform."
Reynolds has always had a fascination with regional history, though regional doesn’t always mean near his own home. He even wrote and illustrated a strip called “Texas Lore.”
“I knew it would be very easy to sell to the papers there because the Texans are very proud of their heritage and history,” Reynolds says.
He also began a Washington, D.C.-based strip called “Flashbacks,” which still runs today in The Washington Post and other papers.
Telling lesser-known stories
On a mild January afternoon, Reynolds is putting the finishing touches on his latest “Flashbacks” strips — part five in a series about the 25th Infantry — known as the Black Bicycle Corps.
This strip, which will run in The Washington Post during the first week of March, is five panels. Each panel takes about two hours for Reynolds to complete. He begins with an idea and then writes the script. From there, he makes a rough sketch for each panel and then makes a tight pencil sketch, which is then transferred to Bristol board and inked and lettered.
Reynolds enjoys the work and obviously delights in the small details of history.
For his current strip, he is in the middle of telling the story of the Black Bicycle Corps, which began in the late 1890s as an experiment to see if the cavalry could replace horses with bicycles. In this part of Reynold’s story, he is talking about the hazards that the troops encountered during their first bicycle trip from Missoula, Montana, north to Lake McDonald.
“The trip was 145 miles,” says Reynolds as he pencils in the silhouettes of soldiers bicycling against the backdrop of a mountain lake. “It was muddy, and they averaged about 6 ½ miles an hour.”
The Black Bicycle Corps experiment only lasted a few short years, the advent of motorization saw to that, but Reynolds is glad that a few more people might learn about it from “Flashbacks.” Reynolds says he particularly enjoys learning about little-known moments in black history.
The stories about the Bicycle Corps and Harry Hawk are just two of the many historical moments that Reynolds has immortalized in his comics. And he’s always looking for more stories for “Flashbacks.”
“I’m always working on the next one down the line,” Reynolds says.