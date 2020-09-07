The Pathways Institute for Lifelong Learning will begin its fall courses on Sept. 29, with the courses running through Dec. 16.

Courses are open to all Lancaster County residents age 55 or older. The fall semester offers more than 50 courses, including “The Roaring Twenties: When America Went Wild” and “Race & Immigration in American History.”

Participants have a choice of in-person or online attendance. In-person classes are capped at 25 students who are chosen randomly from a pool of applicants. In-person classes will be at the High Foundation Auditorium in the Calvin G. & Janet C. High Learning & Wellness Center on Landis Valley Homes’ campus, located at 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz.

The registration fee includes up to eight courses per semester. Per-course payment options also are available. The Pathways Institute offers a 20% discount on class fees for the fall semester due to the unusual circumstances.

The program, offered by Landis Communities, canceled its spring semester after just a few weeks of courses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A handful of courses were offered online in the summer months.

For more information, visit thepathewaysinstitute.org, email pathwayinquiry@thepathwaysinstitute.org or call 717-381-3577.

