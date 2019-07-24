Vivid strands of wine-colored cabbage and rings of sangria-shaded onions brightening a salad.

Lilac-hued cauliflower elevating dishes formerly starring its paler cousin.

Grapes and figs the color of amethyst featured in drinks, jams and desserts.

Fruit salad dotted with berries, their skins such a deep purple that they look almost black.

These are just a few examples of the world of purple foods you can use to add color, texture and nutrients to your menu.

The dependable eggplant, long the star of Italian, Middle Eastern, vegetarian and other cuisines, brings a hearty meatiness to vegetable dishes.

The purple versions of asparagus, carrots and bell peppers can bring that extra pop of color to green vegetal dishes.

And the purple buds of the lavender plant can add a floral essence to drinks and desserts.

While you’re trying to maximize nutrition by “eating the rainbow,” don’t forget the purple.

It’s the featured hue in this week’s edition of our “Color Palate” series.

Making dishes that highlight purple foods can add vibrance, flavor and nutrition to your menu.

For example, you can substitute the purple versions of cauliflower, peppers, asparagus or cabbage in your existing recipes to add that extra big of eye appeal.

Here are a few recipes that will help put the color purple into your culinary life.

This recipe comes from The New York Times, and combines healthy greens with vibrant purple cabbage.

It can be served with rice, noodles or other grains.

Although this is a last-minute dish, the ingredients can be prepared hours before you cook it.

SPICY STIR-FRIED COLLARD GREENS WITH PURPLE CABBAGE

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons Shao Hsing or other rice wine or dry sherry

• 2 tablespoons chicken broth, vegetable broth or water

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons peanut oil, rice bran oil or canola oil

• 2 teaspoons minced ginger

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/4 teaspoon ground toasted Sichuan pepper or red pepper flakes

• 2 cups shredded red or green cabbage

• 1 pound collard greens, stemmed and roughly chopped

• Salt to taste

Directions:

In a small bowl or measuring cup, combine the rice wine or sherry, the broth or water and the soy sauce. Have all the ingredients within arm’s reach from your pan.

Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or 12-inch steel skillet over high heat until a drop of water evaporates within a second or two when added to the pan.

Swirl in 1 tablespoon of the oil by adding it to the sides of the pan and swirling the pan, then add the garlic,

ginger and pepper and stir-fry for no more than 10 seconds.

Swirl in the remaining oil and add the cabbage and collard greens.

Turn the heat to high and stir-fry for 1 minute, or until the greens begin to wilt.

Add the salt, toss together and add the soy sauce mixture.

Stir-fry for 2 minutes, until the collard greens and cabbage are crisp-tender. Remove from the heat and serve.

• Nutrition information per serving: 112 calories; 7 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 9 g carbohydrates; 4 g dietary fiber; 236 mg sodium (does not include salt to taste); 3 g protein.

Kilene Knitter, regional nutritionist for Giant Food Stores, recommends this eggplant parm salad recipe from Giant’s in-store food and nutrition magazine, Savory.

“I love it because it puts a summer spin on a traditional dish,” Knitter says in an email. “The flavors are light and fresh with eggplant being marinated and grilled instead of breaded and fried, plus it’s served on a bed of arugula with melted mozzarella and seasonal tomatoes.”

EGGPLANT PARM SALAD

Makes 4 servings

Ready in 15 minutes: 7 minutes prep time and 8 minutes cooking time

Ingredients:

• 2 medium eggplants

• 1/2 cup of your favorite Italian dressing, divided

• 2 plum tomatoes

• 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

• 1 (5-ounce) package arugula

• 2-ounce chunk Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Set grill to medium.

Thinly slice the eggplants into rounds. Place in a baking dish and add 1/4 cup Italian dressing.

Season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat.

Thinly slice the tomatoes. Grill the eggplants, covered, 3 to 4 minutes per side, until tender.

Top each with a slice of tomato and mozzarella. Cover and grill 1 minute until cheese melts. Remove from heat.

In a large bowl, toss the arugula with remaining 1/4 cup Italian dressing.

Divide among 4 plates.

Top with eggplant rounds. With a vegetable peeler, shave the Parmesan on top.

n Nutrition information per serving: 255 calories; 14.7 g fat; 5.7 g saturated fat; 20.1 g carbohydrates; 676 mg sodium; 12.4 g sugar; 7.2 g fiber; 13.1 g protein; 24 mg cholesterol.

America’s Test Kitchen recommends topping your burgers with a different sort of condiment this summer: pickled red onion, made from onions that are actually purple in color.

A few minutes of preparation and a half-hour of brining turns onion slices into a vibrant accompaniment.

Look for a firm, dry onion with thin, shiny skin and a deep purple color.

(Pickled onions can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.)

QUICK-PICKLED PURPLE ONIONS

Makes about 1 cup

Ingredients:

• 1 cup red wine vinegar

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon table salt

• 1 red onion, halved and sliced thin through root end

Directions:

Bring vinegar, sugar and salt to simmer in small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved.

Off heat, stir in onion, cover and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Serve.

• Nutrition information per serving: 60 calories; 0 calories from fat; 0 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 149 mg sodium; 13 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 0 g protein.

Here’s a recipe for a dessert, dotted with shades of purple and reddish-purple, that comes from the North American Raspberry & Blackberry Association.

It’s adapted from a blueberry dessert recipe in The New York Times.

You can also use black raspberries in this recipe.

BLACKBERRY POLENTA UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE

Ingredients:

• Vegetable oil for greasing pan

• 1/3 cup sugar, plus 1/2 to 1 cup additional sugar, depending on sweetness desired

• 3 cups blackberries

• 2 large eggs

• Finely grated zest of 1 large orange or lemon

• 2/3 cup orange juice

• 2/3 cup oil

• 1/2 cup cornmeal or polenta flour

• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 F.

Grease and line base and sides of a 9-inch square cake pan with baking parchment, and grease the parchment.

Sprinkle 1/3 cup sugar over base of pan, and cover evenly with berries.

In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, 1 cup (or less) sugar and orange zest.

Whisk until pale and thick.

Add orange juice and oil, and whisk until blended.

In a separate bowl, whisk together polenta, flour, baking powder and salt.

Add flour mixture to egg mixture, whisking until smooth.

Pour into prepared pan.

Bake for about 45 to 55 minutes, until golden brown and springy to the touch, and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Cool cake on a rack for about 5 minutes.

Carefully invert cake onto a serving plate, and slowly peel off parchment paper.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Dried purple figs dot this brunch dish that comes from the Valley Fig Growers, a California fig-growers cooperative that’s celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The dish serves a crowd, and can be customized with different types of sausage or cheese.

It can be served for brunch with an arugula salad, coffee and mimosas on the side.

BRUNCH STRATA WITH CALIFORNIA FIGS, SAUSAGE AND SAGE

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 12 ounces cooked chicken apple sausage, halved lengthwise and cut diagonally into 1/2-inch slices

• 12 ounces crusty Italian or French bread, with crusts, cut or torn into 3/4-inch pieces (about 12 cups)

• 2 cups quartered (halved if small) dried figs, such as Blue Ribbon Orchard Choice or Sun-Maid California Figs, stems removed

• 4 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled (about 1 cup)

• 3 tablespoons chopped fresh sage leaves

• 7 large eggs

• 3 cups milk

• 3/4 teaspoon table salt

• 2 tablespoons chopped pecans

• Maple syrup, for serving (optional)

Directions:

In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 3 minutes.

Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside.

Spray a 2 1/2- to 3-quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Arrange 1/3 of the bread in the dish. Top with 1/3 of the sausage, 1/3 of the figs, 1/3 of the cheese and 1/3 of the sage.

Repeat 2 times, making 3 layers. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Whisk in the milk and salt.

Pour the egg mixture over the casserole and set aside at room temperature for 20 minutes or covered in the refrigerator for as long as overnight.

(If refrigerated, return the casserole to room temperature before proceeding.)

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 350 F.

Cover the casserole loosely with foil and bake for 45 minutes.

Remove the foil, sprinkle the pecans on top, and continue baking until browned and a knife inserted in the center comes out only a little wet, 15 to 20 minutes.

Let the strata stand 10 minutes.

Serve warm, with maple syrup, if using, alongside.

— Recipe developed by Jill Silverman Hough