Parish Resource Center is offering a free webinar Monday from 2-3:30 p.m. to teach church leaders the basics of using Zoom conferencing.

The session will cover topics such as assigning hosts, sharing a screen and controls, phone-in options and recording meetings.

The webinar will discuss creative ways to share a Zoom account with your church. There will be time for questions at the end of the session. To register, go to parishresourcecenter.org.

PRC also has staff available to help troubleshoot questions about technology. Those who need help are asked to make appointments by emailing rhoda@parishresourcecenter.org