The Parish Resource Center in Lancaster is offering an online workshop on Friday from 1-2:30 p.m. titled "Being church during COVID-19."

It will discuss ways to foster connections when people cannot meet in person, utilizing technology, how to support all age groups within the church and how best to respond to the current challenge.

Presenters will be from Forest Hills Mennonite staff.

Interested parties can register online at parishresourcecenter.org/events/being-church-during-covid-19/. A Zoom link will be sent to participants by noon.

There is no charge to participate.