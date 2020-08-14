Three community organizations will host two panel discussions to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The virtual forums, to be held Tuesday and Aug. 26, are hosted by Lancaster Votes and supported by YWCA Lancaster and Lancaster Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

The discussions are a continuation of YWCA Lancaster’s “Community Now” series, which “sparks discussions with a goal of sharing perspective and information on the current movement for racial equality,” according to a press release. Registration for the virtual forums is free.

Tuesday’s forum, set for 6-8 p.m., will explore how the struggles women’s suffragists faced while working to get the the 19th Amendment ratified intersect with modern voting rights challenges. Stacie Blake, YWCA Lancaster CEO, will participate. Panelists include:

— Chelsea Reimann, director of the Alice Drum Women’s Center and LGBTQ student life at Franklin & Marshall College.

— Sandra Brown, of the Lancaster chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

— Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections and County Registration Committee.

The Aug. 26 forum, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., takes place on Women’s Equality Day. YWCA Lancaster board member Kesha Morant Williams will lead a discussion about voting rights and the current movement of racial equity in Lancaster city. Panelists include:

— Danene Sorace, mayor of the City of Lancaster.

— Tracy A. Jones, founder and executive director of the T. Alexander Foundation.

— Tene Darby, of the Spanish American Civic Association steering committee, a Latinx Caucus member and Habitat for Humanity board member.

For more information or to register for either panel, visit ywcalancaster.org/communitynow.