A Doylestown artist’s painting of a former Lancaster business has been recognized in the 37th annual competition by Artists Magazine.

Emily Thompson’s oil painting, titled “Rebman’s,” was awarded honorable mention in the landscape category of the competition.

The piece features a deteriorating sign on the property of the former Rebman’s, a holiday and party store that opened its Queen Street location in 1959. Famous for its holiday “Moon Room,” Rebman’s closed its Queen Street store in 2005.

Thompson’s work features a lot of sign fronts of currently operating and long-gone businesses. A news release announcing Thompson’s honor says she is “drawn to these remnants of the past and finds beauty in their unique architecture.”

Thompson’s paintings also depict the Moose Lodge 299 sign in Lancaster and the Maple Donuts sign in York.

To see more work, visit Thompson’s Instagram, @emilythompsonpaintings.

Click here to learn more about the history of Rebman's.

