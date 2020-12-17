Museums throughout Pennsylvania are closed through Jan. 4 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

If you are home on a snow day (or any day), here are ways to explore museums in Lancaster County virtually and outside the museum walls.

An online exhibit, "Singular, and of Ancient Style:’ The Architecture of Historic Ephrata Cloister"

Virtual lantern tours of the site ($10), which go live Saturday, Dec. 26, and will be available through Jan. 6 for ticket holders.

Also, the buildings are closed to the public but the grounds remain open.

Hands-on House has:

A virtual Christmas candlelight tour of the historic site. Tickets are $15.