Museums throughout Pennsylvania are closed through Jan. 4 to limit the spread of COVID-19.
If you are home on a snow day (or any day), here are ways to explore museums in Lancaster County virtually and outside the museum walls.
The Demuth Museum has:
- The current exhibit, “Art in a Box 2020,” online
- Photos of past exhibits online
- Video tours of local artists’ studios
- A Charles Demuth walking tour that you can follow in-person or online.
Ephrata Cloister has:
- An online exhibit, "Singular, and of Ancient Style:’ The Architecture of Historic Ephrata Cloister"
- Virtual lantern tours of the site ($10), which go live Saturday, Dec. 26, and will be available through Jan. 6 for ticket holders.
- Also, the buildings are closed to the public but the grounds remain open.
Hands-on House has:
Hans Herr House has:
- A virtual Christmas candlelight tour of the historic site. Tickets are $15.
Historic Rock Ford has:
LancasterHistory has:
- Virtual holiday tours ($15) of Wheatland, the home of James Buchanan, through Dec. 30
- Online archives, including the newly-digitized Buchanan collection
- A 360-degree tour of Wheatland
Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society has:
- Online records from the society’s archives, including genealogical data, one-room schoolhouse photos and property records.
- The “random images” search allows you to explore the visual side of the collection, from family photos to postcards.
Lancaster Museum of Art has:
Lancaster Science Factory has:
- Videos of STEM activities to do at home, like making conductive dough and learning about combustion with a fire triangle.
Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum has:
- A series of videos exploring the daily life of Henry Landis :
- Virtual collection tours of
- A wedding dress collection from 1830-1930 in southeastern Pennsylvania,
- William Chester Ruth, a slave’s son who grew up to became an inventor and
- Redware from Pennsylvania and Beyond (with some pieces from the early 1700s) along with a video presentation.
National Toy Train Museum has:
North Museum of Nature and Science has:
- STEM learning activity packs ($5) in three age ranges in topics from agriculture to the science of “Frozen"
- STEM boxes with learning activities ($30) in three age ranges in topics from dinosaurs to space
- Virtual tours of parts of the museum ($5) with downloadable study guides
- STEM storytime videos (free) from local celebrity readers with activities to download
- Videos of mealtime for animals like giant cave cockroaches, Trashcan the lizard and Garfield the gecko
The Phillips Museum of Art has:
- Outdoor sculpture to explore in person on the Franklin & Marshall College campus or online
- An online look of the museum’s permanent collection
- An online version of the Benjamin Franklin Tercentenary
- A video of student poets who found inspiration in the museum
The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania has:
- 360-degree virtual tours of more than two dozen pieces of equipment (including a train snowplow)
- An online library and archives
- A photo gallery of exhibits
- Train coloring pages, train mazes and puzzles to download
- Instructions on how to make your own postal clerk mailbag from four sheets of paper.