If you want to try a blue-ribbon dessert, bakers in the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show shared their award-winning recipes.
Mary Miller of Indiana County took home first place for her chocolate whoopie pie.
Whoopie Pie 20 by LancasterOnline on Scribd
Joshua Baughman, a 16-year-old from Clearfield County, won the chocolate cake contest. He’s the first man to win the contest, according to the farm show.
Chocolate Cake Recipes 2020 by LancasterOnline on Scribd
Sharon Kurtz of Lehigh County won first-place in the blue ribbon pie contest with her four-layer apple pie.
Blue Ribbon Apple Pie 20 by LancasterOnline on Scribd
Faith Landis of Lancaster County won first place in the junior baking contest with her chocolate chip cookies. Landis, 15, won an entry to the farm show at the Manheim Community Farm Show.
2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show Junior Baking Recipes by LancasterOnline on Scribd
Pam Floor of Bedford County won first place in the angel food cake contest with this lemon poppyseed cake.
2020 Farm Show Angel Food Cake by LancasterOnline on Scribd
Jim Harper of Centre County won first place in the jam and jelly bar contest with his raspberry streusel bars.
Jelly and Jam Bar Contest 20 by LancasterOnline on Scribd