If you want to toast the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show, you can choose award-winning beer, wine and hard cider, all made in Lancaster County.
Awards in these three categories were announced over the weekend.
For cider, Lancaster County Cider won third place in the sweet cider competition for its Sweet Cider. The business based at Mount Hope Estate in Manheim will have ciders to sample at the farm show Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Best in show went to Northern Spy cider from Wyndridge Farm, Dallastown, York County. The cider was made from Northern Spy apples grown at Peters Orchards in Gardners, Adams County and aged for 10 months at Wyndridge farm.
There were more than 100 Pennsylvania ciders entered in the competition. The full results can be found here.
In the beer category, Pour Man’s Brewing Co. won three second-place awards:
- Ja’Crispy in the light lagers and ales category
- Berry Funny in the kettle sour category and
- Black Market in the specialty IPA category.
The Ephrata brewery will tap the three winners Friday, Jan. 10, from noon to 9 p.m.
Swashbuckler Brewing Co. at Mount Hope Estate, Manheim brought home two awards. The Dunkelweisse won second place in the wheat beer category and Oktoberfest won third place in the amber lager category.
Hegemony Anniversary Reserve from St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co., Ephrata, won a bronze medal in the barrel-aged beer category.
First-place in the best of show beer class went to the rum-barrel aged Maple Mistress from Saucony Creek Brewing Co., Kutztown, Berks County. Second-place best in show went to Jalapeno Lager from Conyngham Brewing Co., Conyngham, Luzerne County. Third-place best in show went to Troegenator Double Bock went to Troegs Brewing Co., Hershey.
This year, more than 260 Pennsylvania beers were judged. Complete results can be found here.
In the wine category, Nissley Vineyards, Bainbridge, won several awards, including a gold for the 2018 Cab Frank Reserve; silver for 2018 Strawberry Kiss and 2018 Chardonnay Reserve and bronze for 2017 Chambourcin and 2017 Vignoles.
Nissley wines are scheduled to be sampled and for sale at the Pennsylvania wine booth at the Farm Show Friday and Saturday.
Waltz Vineyards won a silver medal for 2018 Stiegel Rose and bronze for 2017 Reserve Chardonnay, 2018 Rock Red, 2016 Baron Red and 2017 Old Line Chardonnay.
Governor’s Cup awards went to the Vineyard at Hershey for its 2017 Merlot (best in show dry wine), Mazza Vineyard, Erie, for its 2017 Ice Wine of Vidal Blanc (best in show sweet/dessert wine) and Armstrong Valley Vineyard, Halifax, for its 2018 Blackberry Merlot (best in show fruit wine).
This year, 36 Pennsylvania wineries sent wines to the competition. Complete results can be found here.