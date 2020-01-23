What has hundreds of cars, a roomful of boats, motorcycles, adoptable dogs and a wine and beer garden all under one roof?
The 2020 PA Auto Show is back at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center today through Sunday, and you’d better wear your walking shoes.
More than 30 manufacturers showcase the latest cars, trucks and crossovers, plus visitors can compare and buy pre-owned vehicles too.
Popping the hood is not just allowed, it’s encouraged.
A Boat Hall offers an array of water-worthy vehicles for those who yearn for horsepower without the wheels.
Other special events include a Friday night Beer and Wine Garden (5-9 p.m.) which requires a $5 separate ticket; a variety of puppy and dog adoptions courtesy of the Subaru Loves Pets Campaign; and a Rolls-Royce & Bentley Foundation Display (talk about luxury!).
Kids can test drive mini electric vehicles and remote control cars, plus enjoy an entertainment area with bounce houses, games and other activities on Saturday and Sunday,
The show takes place today from 1-9 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sun. from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors, active military and students with ID, and free for kids 12 and under with a paying adult.
For information, visit autoshowharrisburg.com.