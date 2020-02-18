Ozzy Osbourne's recent farewell tour has been cancelled due to health issues.
Recently, the 71-year-old Osbourne announced his diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease. The June 6 performance at Hersheypark Stadium was itself a rescheduled date from the year prior, when his tour was also rescheduled for health reasons.
Ticket refunds can be found at the point of purchase. Notably, Osbourne's website still lists European tour dates at the end of this year.
Osbourne's 12th studio album, Ordinary Man, is set to be released on Friday, February 21.