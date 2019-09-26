When it comes to culinary experiences in your home, think outside. Outside your indoor kitchen, that is. According to a recent American Institute of Architects survey, outdoor cooking spaces top the list of homeowners’ most-wanted features for their home. “One of the reasons outdoor kitchens are so popular is the trend of outdoor living in general,” says Bradley Sensenich, design and sales for Keystone Custom Decks in East Earl. “We are really seeing growth across the board in outdoor living and with that comes a rise in popularity for outdoor kitchens. People are spending a lot more time outside than they used to.”
Sensenich attributes this trend to American culture in general, where the backyard barbecue has always been a staple of suburban life.
“The backyard barbecue is the pinnacle of summer, family and neighborhoods,” he says, “but as outdoor living spaces in general have been evolving, so has the outdoor barbecue area. Outdoor kitchens can be so much more than just a place to use a grill.”
Outdoor kitchens also allow homeowners more flexibility when it comes to cooking and entertaining, says Sam Stoltzfus, owner of LanChester Grill & Hearth in Gap.
“It’s a hot summer day, you have friends and family over that want to be outside in the pool, but someone is stuck going in and out of the kitchen,” he says. “Having an outdoor cooking space makes grilling and cooking a much more pleasant experience. Plus, having a full kitchen set up outside makes cooking in general that much easier since you can store, prep and serve food all in the same place.”
And, having an outdoor kitchen means having an extra “room” in your home.
“Maybe you don’t have a large entertaining area inside to house everyone, but expanding your living space to the outdoors is an easy way to do that without overhauling your entire home,” Stoltzfus says.
Getting started
If you’re thinking of adding an outdoor kitchen to your home, first consider what type of fuel you want to use, Sensenich says.
“Do you want natural gas or propane?” he says. “Or do you want a charcoal grill? Then, after that, you want to consider what type of cooking you’re planning to do outside.”
Be sure you choose a setup that works for your lifestyle, he says, adding, “We can do anything from a simple grill to maybe adding a smoker or a rotisserie on the grill, but if you’re not going to use those options, over time they are just going to get dirty, need maintenance and they’ll be sitting there unused, which isn’t going to help you.”
Once you have an idea of how you’d like to use the space, the fun begins.
When it comes to outdoor kitchens, the sky’s the limit, Sensenich says.
“There’s almost the same amount of outdoor appliances as you can get for indoor appliances,” Sensenich says. “You can have a sink with both hot and cold water, an outdoor refrigerator, an outdoor kegerator, grills, flat-top griddles, smokers, deep fryers. About the only thing you can’t really have is a microwave.”
Even countertop options in outdoor kitchens mirror those indoors, he says.
“Some people choose granite, but flagstone is our No. 1 choice right now,” he says. “We’re also starting to get into concrete countertops, which give you the option of countless colors and textures. You can make a concrete countertop look like granite or like soapstone. You can really manipulate them to look however you want.”
Lighting should also be considered when creating an outdoor kitchen.
“If you like to cook outside all year, which I do, then you want to be sure your lighting is adequate,” Sensenich says. “Some grills have built-in lighting, but if that’s the only lighting you have outside, it’s probably not enough to really see what you’re cooking.”
And, he highly recommends adding a cover over the entire outdoor cooking area so it’s possible to still use the space in inclement weather.
Stoltzfus says it’s important to consider your budget before delving into an outdoor cooking space project.
“Anyone can have an outdoor kitchen, but depending on your wants and needs, the price can get out of your range really quickly,” he says. “Go in knowing what you want to spend, and then a good team will walk you through every step of the process to help you design the exact kitchen for you.”
Prices for outdoor cooking spaces range from about $8,000 to upward of $20,000, Sensenich says.
“You could easily hit $30,000 depending on what you’re putting in,” he says. “It’s a safe assumption to say outdoor kitchen costs are similar to indoor kitchen costs.”
You can spend less, he says, but you don’t want to cut corners when it comes to outdoor appliances.
“You want to be sure you’re buying something that’s rated to be outside year-round,” he says. “That way, you don’t really have to worry if you want to use your outdoor kitchen in the winter. The most you’ll have to do is keep things clean.”
Outdoor cooking spaces add value to your home, Sensenich says, but not necessarily a specific dollar amount. Instead, it’s more about appeal to a homeowner.
“I’m not sure where an outdoor kitchen would fall in terms of return on investment,” he says, “but it would definitely make your home more attractive to a potential buyer, just like redoing your indoor kitchen would.”
Stoltzfus says an outdoor kitchen is an option for almost any homeowner, provided the proper steps are taken before the project begins.
“I always try to advise people to sit down and create a plan or vision for their outdoor kitchens,” he says. “Make a list of your must-haves and your wants, and most importantly, the goals for your outdoor cooking space. Do you want to cook with easy cleanup? Do you want to entertain? Or maybe just have a nice relaxing place for your family to have dinner? All of these questions add up, but if you keep sight of your goal above all else, everything else will fall into place.”