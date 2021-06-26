Summer weather has finally arrived, and that means the patio has emerged from its winter hibernation, once again reclaiming its rightful place as the go-to spot for summer lounging, dining and entertaining guests.

But after months of neglect and minimal use, your patio might be in need of a quick makeover. If you’re not ready to spend thousands of dollars on a full patio revamp, one of the most cost-effective methods for sprucing up your outdoor space is through simple accessorizing. Not only are the accessories you need less expensive than you’d think, but the finishing touches – those elements that add the most charm and character to your space – can be done yourself. Here are three easy DIY projects you can do this weekend that will help transform your patio into an outdoor oasis – for less than $100 each.

DIY Planter

Supply List

Drop cloth, old newspapers, or cardboard

Spray paint ($5 per can)

Plastic planter or any container that you want to transform.

Step 1: Gather Containers

Now’s the time to dig out those old plastic planters sitting in the back of your shed or take a trip to your local thrift shop. You don’t need to exclusively look for plastic planters; any container that’s large enough to become a planter will work. The key is choosing simple containers with minimal details so that you can easily disguise their original use with spray paint.

Step 2: Choose Your Colors

There are hundreds of spray paint finishes, textures and colors to choose from. If you’re not sure what colors to pick, try selecting a few that coordinate with your patio furniture and décor.

Step 3: Spray paint your pots

This is the fun part! You can make each pot different or opt to give them all a similar look. Since my planters vary in size and style, I spray-painted them with the same look to give the impression that they’re a matching set.

Step 4: Add Plants

Fill your planters with potting soil and begin adding flowers. For an extra bold look, choose flowers that are the complementary color to your planters. For color help, try Googling “Designer Color Wheel” and look at images to determine your perfect complementary color scheme.

DIY Leaf Bird Bath

Supply list

Large plastic trash bag

Large plant leaf (elephant ear or hosta)

Concrete

Concrete mixing bucket

Sand

Spray Paint (optional)

Step 1: Prep Your Space

Lay a large plastic bag on top of your work surface. Your birdbath will be built on top of this bag so make sure that your work surface in an area where you don’t mind making a mess, like a garage or shed.

Step 2: Build the Mold

Pour a leaf-sized portion of sand on the middle of your plastic bag and add water so that your sand sticks together. This sand mound will be the mold for your birdbath’s shape and depth. Arrange your sand into the shape of your leaf and continue adding sand until your mold is 2 to 3 inches tall in the center, tapering out to the edges.

Step 3: Arrange Your Leaf

Lay your leaf face down on top of the sand mold so that your leaf edges cover the sand. Evaluate the shape and depth of your mold. Make any final adjustments to the depth and shape of your sand before moving on to the next step.

Step 4: Mix Your Concrete & Pour

Mix your concrete with water. Your mixture should be wet, but not runny. Your concrete mixture should be dense enough to hold its shape when applied to the top of your leaf. Begin adding concrete to your leaf, starting in the middle and working your way out to the edges until your leaf is covered with about a ¾-inch layer of concrete.

Step 5: Let It Dry

Allow your concrete mold to dry uncovered. Dry times vary, read your concrete instructions for details.

Step 6: Lift the Mold

When your concrete is dry, gently grab your birdbath mold from each edge and flip it over. The leaf that you used will be attached to the inside of your birdbath. You can allow the leaf to deteriorate on its own or remove it by by gently scrubbing with a soft toothbrush.

Step 7: Add Finishing Touches

Paint your birdbath or leave it as is, then find a home for your new yard accessory! You can sit your birdbath on the ground, under a downspout, on a stack of rocks or on a birdbath base. I found a large candlestick at a thrift store for $6.99 that I repurposed for my base. Then I used spray paint on both pieces to give them the look of cooper patina.

DIY Umbrella Plant Stand

Supply List

Large planter

Medium bucket (approx. half the size of your planter)

Quick-setting concrete

2-foot section of PVC (slightly larger than your umbrella pole)

Spray paint (color match your umbrella pole)

Duct tape

Rocks

Step 1: Prepare Your PVC

Cut your PVC pipe to approximately 6 inches taller than your large planter. Your section of PVC needs to be tall enough to give your umbrella pole stability. Next, use duct tape to cover one end of your PVC pipe. Your duct-taped end will be hidden inside the planter. Spray paint your entire PVC pipe to match the color of your umbrella pole.

Step 2: Make the Concrete Base

Mix your concrete according to package instructions. Then, hold your PVC pipe – duct tape side down – in the middle of the medium-sized bucket. Pour the concrete into the bucket around the PVC pipe. Continue holding the PVC pipe in the middle of the concrete-filled bucket until you can let go without any movement.

Step 3: Construct the Planter

Place your large planter in the spot on your patio where you plan on keeping your finished project. When the concrete in your bucket is dry, lift the concrete-filled bucket and place it in the middle of your large planter. Stabilize the center bucket by adding rocks in between the planter and bucket.

Step 4: Add Plants

Fill your planter with soil and begin adding your favorite flowers and plants.

Step 5: Connect Your Umbrella

Your planter umbrella stand is ready for its big reveal. Slide your umbrella pole into the PVC pipe, sit back, relax and enjoy your beautiful new patio accessory!