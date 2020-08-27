A new Lancaster theater group will make its debut this weekend in a collaboration with Theater of the Seventh Sister.

Orpheus Theatre Company will present “Penthesilea: the Woman Who Killed Achilles,” by Lancaster playwright Tyler Joseph Rossi, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets to stream the production are $10.50 and available at seventhsister.com/ tickets. A portion of the proceeds will go to the NAACP Lancaster chapter. Jeremiah Miller, a Lancaster actor, director and playwright, will direct.

Orpheus Theatre Company has been founded by husband-and-wife duo Tyler Joseph Rossi and Katherine Rossi, graduates of Elizabethtown College.

According to the event’s description, the show will give a fresh look at Greek mythology.

“Achilles has killed Hector and all of Troy mourns,” the play’s official Facebook event reads. “Elsewhere the new Queen of the Amazons, Penthesilea, must atone for the death of her sister. As the daughter of Ares, where else should she look for it than on the battlefield? It’s time to go back to the walls of Troy. Will you join us?”

According to Orpheus Theatre Company’s Facebook page, the group “strives to bring new and challenging work to the stage. We are not interested in the boundaries of the canon and the ‘what has been done before.’ Along with new works, we hope to revitalize long known classics with modern (if not post-modern) perspective.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tyler Joseph Rossi’s other original plays include “Verboten,” “Queen Of” and “Drowners.”

For more information, visit seventhsister.com or Facebook.com/orpheusmoves.

When a food writer bakes her own birthday cake By the time you read this, my birthday will be a few days in the rearview mirror, with my co…