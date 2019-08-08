A multistate effort to evaluate private property and public lands for pollinator habitat has filled all its available spots a week before the Aug. 15 application deadline.

Project Wingspan, a two-year Pollinator Partnership project, is supported by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Federation. It also was promoted by Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“We are thrilled with the response rate, which was greater than we had originally anticipated,” says Elizzabeth Kaufman, a plant ecologist with Pollinator Partnership.

The effort was sparked in part by declining monarch butterfly numbers, which have plummeted more than 80% over the last 20 years, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was petitioned five years ago to protect the monarch under the Endangered Species Act.

Under Project Wingspan, organizers aim to survey, assess and improve monarch habitat across eight states. Most are in the Midwest, with Pennsylvania the easternmost target area.

Other states in the survey are Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Those states, Kaufman says, were chosen because they are especially crucial to the eastern migratory monarch population.

Kaufman was unable to pinpoint this week how many of the 1,800 survey responses came from Pennsylvania landowners.

“We are just beginning to analyze the responses,” she says.

Project Wingspan also is working with citizen-scientists to collect local native seeds from a specific target list of plant species. Those seeds then will be redistributed to help boost the quality of native pollinator habitat, and to help connect small habitat plots into larger swaths of pollinator-friendly landscape.