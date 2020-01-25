As you enter St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., the first thing you notice is the Italian marble on the floor and walls.
From the ceiling, portraits of the 12 apostles, two evangelists (Mark and Luke) and St. Anthony gaze down upon the parishioners. The stained glass windows tell the story of the Christian church.
And if you look closely at the altar area, says church historian and archivist Dianne Danz, you can visualize a cross by drawing an imaginary vertical line from the painting of God and the Holy Spirit on the ceiling to Jesus on the cross to the altar signifying the divine and a horizontal line from the paintings of the sacrifice of bread and wine by Melchisedek on one side of the altar to the sacrifice of Isaac on the opposite wall signifying the human element.
“The design of the church is really unique,” she said. “I just love the way people put this church together.”
Major anniversary
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the church, which initially served a German-speaking congregation. In the years since, it also has been home to Italian, Hispanic and Vietnamese congregations.
Today it is home to 960 families as well as Resurrection Catholic School, which was formed in 1991 from the consolidation of St. Anthony, St. Mary and St. Joseph Catholic schools. The current priest is the Rev. David O’Brien.
Organist Karl Moyer will inaugurate the sesquicentennial celebration with an organ concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Chief among his selections will be Grande Piece Symphonique by Cesar Franck.
St. Anthony’s, Moyer said, is “the only place in Lancaster where this piece can be played” because of the organ’s “full-bodied sound and the top-flight acoustics” of the church.
The organ concert saluting the church’s 150 years serves as a historical bookend of sorts. Before the church was dedicated in 1875, Danz said, the Rev. Anthony Kaul insisted that the church have a good organ for its services.
Kaul has the distinction of having been the first priest ordained by the Diocese of Harrisburg. He was elevated to the rank of monsignor in 1918 by Pope Benedict XV and remained at St. Anthony Parish until February 1934.
The church’s founding
St. Anthony’s was founded in 1870 to serve a German population that had migrated eastward from the Cabbage Hill area of the city.
“They wanted their own parish in the east end of town, so they petitioned the bishop,” she said.
The church had three original donors — Bernard McGrann, Michael Haberbush and Hilary Zaepfle — who each donated $500 as seed money. All were from St. Mary’s Parish.
The Catholic parishes in the area also contributed and the cornerstone was laid on Aug. 14, 1870. The original church included a school with two lay teachers.
Shortly after the church was built, Kaul’s sister, Sister Stanislaus, arrived from St. Mary’s at Notre Dame and established a music conservatory that eventually served as Sacred Heart Academy, which closed in 1958 and was razed in 1963.
The church was dedicated in 1875, and consecrated in 1895 when the $60,000 mortgage was paid off.
Prior to the church being consecrated, however, the members faced a new challenge.
“In order for a church to be consecrated,” Danz said, “the altar has to touch the ground, and the main altar was upstairs.”
To solve the problem, the altar was moved forward and two stone columns were built beneath the altar that touched the ground. The stone columns remain to this day.
By 1948, the church needed major renovations. The Rev. Paul Gieringer, who then was the parish priest, also was an amateur architect, Danz said.
“He designed the entire interior of the church on his own. He’s the one who brought in all the marble.”
In order to support the extra weight of the marble, the floors had to be reinforced. The church purchased two steel beams from the former Woolworth building that had been razed.
The church’s stained glass windows were installed under his direction. He also painted over the portraits on the ceiling.
They were uncovered in 1986 when artist Othmar Carli oversaw another renovation of the church. Carli’s signature — a small painting of the church building — can be found on the wall to the left of the altar near the painting of Isaac and Abraham.
In 1967, the Baltimore Province of the Redemptorist priests took over the pastoral care of St. Anthony Parish. This occurred at a time when clear teaching and preaching were needed to help the people make the transition to the post-Vatican II liturgies. The Redemptorist ministry came to an end in 2005.
In 1995, the church staged a play to mark its 125th anniversary. Danz also placed short pieces in the church bulletin to explain the history of the church to parishioners — something she intends to do as the sequicentennial continues.
The church also will host two more concerts this year to mark the anniversary, and Danz will conduct tours. Other events may be held this year but have not yet been confirmed.