Monday is the deadline for ordering daffodils or tulips as part of the annual Daffodil Days fundraiser, which raises money for the American Cancer Society while celebrating the coming of spring.

The flowers — in bunches or in pots — will be availabe for pickup on Monday, March 22. The pickup location for Lancaster County is Scoops Ice Cream and Grille, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flowers that can be ordered through the annual fundraiser range from a bunch of 10 cut daffodils for $10 to a case of 50 daffodil bunches for $500. You can even order a virtual “bunch” of daffodils to be emailed to someone, for $10, to brighten their day.

In addition, for a $25 donation, you can support the Gift of Hope program that provides flowers to patients at local participating hospitals and cancer treatment centers.

For those in Lancaster, Lebanon, and York areas, individual flower orders totaling more $250 or more can be delivered.

The daffodils and tulips are being provided by Royer's Flowers & Gifts.

Dollars raised through Daffodil Days of Hershey-Harrisburg Area support cancer research, patient services and other lifesaving programs through the American Cancer Society, Northeast Region.

There are also March 22 pickup locations in Lebanon, Hershey, York and Lemoyne.

For more information or to order your flowers online, visit lanc.news/DaffodilDays1.