An artist with Lancaster ties will celebrate his new exhibit later this month with an event featuring “Orange is the New Black” author Piper Kerman and other advocates of criminal justice reform. The popular Netflix television series of the same name is based on Kerman's book.
“Voices from the Heartland” is the latest project by artist Jesse Krimes, a former Lancaster resident and Millersville University graduate.
A month after his graduation from Millersville University in 2009, Krimes was arrested on drug charges and characterized as an upper-level cocaine dealer by Lancaster County’s Drug Task Force. During his 5-year prison stay, he created a mural by transferring newspaper images to prison bed sheets with hair gel and a plastic spoon. Krimes spoke to LNP in 2015 about that exhibit.
His latest immersive installation is a corn maze in Ronks, which is a commentary on what Krimes perceives as the inescapable nature of American Justice system. The maze is part of a larger exhibit co-created and curated by Krimes, which also features communally created textiles and personal stories of people affected by mass incarceration.
The exhibition opens Saturday at 10 a.m., and will be open every Saturday in September.
A special event on Sept. 21, “Maze of Injustice: Incarceration in Small & Rural America,” will feature Piper Kerman, author of “Orange Is the New Black,” Joshua Vaughn of the publication The Appeal, and Brandon Flood, Pennsylvania’s secretary of the Board of Pardons. The event is free and open to the public.
“Voices from the Heartland” and the “Maze of Injustice” event will be at 180 Cherry Hill Road in Ronks. For more information, visit Krimes’ website or the “Maze of Injustice” event’s Eventbrite page.