From sunny citrus fruit to autumnal root vegetables and squash, the world of orange foods cuts across all seasons and climates.

Oranges and mangoes. Cantaloupes and carrots. Sweet potatoes and butternut squash. Cape gooseberries and peaches.

Filled with varying percentages of fiber, beta carotene and vitamins A, B and C, orange foods deliver a nutritional punch our bodies need. And they add a sunshine pop of color to salads, soup and side dishes. We continue LNP’s six-week “Color Palate” series — exploring foods in various hues — with the color orange.

At John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville, chef Mike Casey and bar manager Kevin Wachhaus say they like the challenge of developing food-and-beverage pairings that may share a common taste or ingredient.

Because we’re featuring orange foods in this week’s installment of our “Color Palate” series, we asked the two men to create an orange dish and an orange cocktail to be served together.

They came up with a bowl of fire-roasted carrot-ginger soup sprinkled with toasted quinoa, and a cocktail dubbed Orange is the New Orange.

And they served up the pairing outdoors last week on John Wright’s patio overlooking the Susquehanna River.

“They’re not menu items,” Casey says. “We just came up with them for this. We’ll probably run it as specials.”

Carrot soup

“I feel like carrots, by themselves, don’t get used as much as they should,” Casey says, explaining his orange ingredient choice.

He fire-roasts the carrots and onions outside in a special oven.

“Especially at this time of year, I like to take full advantage of our wood-fired pizza oven,” he says. “It adds way better flavor.

“I take carrots and some onions and toss them all with salt and pepper in the wood-fired oven ’til they char,” Casey says. “I finish it with some stock so it softens up.”

The soup is gluten-free and vegan, Casey says. Instead of using cream, he uses coconut milk.

“That meshed well with the crispy quinoa on top ... made with Asian five-spice,” he says. “I bring it all together with the ginger, a little lime juice, coconut milk. I finished it with lime crema — just some sour cream and lime juice.”

For his quinoa garnish, Casey says, he boils the grain but leaves it firm, and then fries it with some Asian five-spice.

MIKE CASEY’S CARROT SOUP

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

• Olive oil, for cooking

• 3 pounds carrots, peeled and chopped

• 2 yellow onions, peeled and chopped

• 1/4 cup ginger, peeled and minced

• 8 cups vegetable stock

• 2 cans coconut milk (13.5 fluid ounces)

• 1/4 cup lime juice

• 1/2 cup honey

• 1/2 cup cilantro, minced

Directions:

Toss carrots and onions in a little olive oil.

Place on a sheet tray and roast at 400 F for 30 minutes or until they start to char.

In a 2-gallon pot, saute ginger over medium heat for 1 minute.

Add carrots, onions and vegetable stock.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer for 30 minutes, until carrots become soft.

Using an immersion blender, blend until pureed, about 4 to 5 minutes.

Add coconut milk, cilantro and honey.

Blend for another minute.

Add salt to taste.

Cocktail an ode to orange

Wachhaus’ drink is an “equal-parts” orange cocktail, he says.

“It started (off) with looking for flavor pairings off Casey’s carrot soup,” Wachhaus says, “and, from there, I hit on a couple of things — oranges, cinnamon, pepper. Those were the main ones” in his Orange is the New Orange cocktail.

“I introduced Stoll & Wolfe rye bourbon” to the drink, Wachhaus says. “It has more of a peppery characteristic to it. I wanted to use something local, because we source (from) so many local distilleries, breweries, produce (companies).”

Stoll & Wolfe is located in Lititz.

“I wanted to put an orange aperitif with that, and I landed on Aperol, which is in the amaro category, an Italian aperitif,” Wachhaus says. “It gives it an orange color, as well.

“I used our house-made orange bitters that Casey made,” Wachhaus says. “I also used a house-made cinnamon tincture, as well,” to give it even more peppery qualities.

He adds Captivo Antica vermouth and fresh-squeezed orange juice.

The cocktail is topped with a half-moon orange peel.

ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE

Ingredients:

• 1 part Stoll & Wolfe rye

• 1 part Aperol

• 1 part dry vermouth

• 1/2 squeezed orange

• 3 dashes orange bitters

• Cinnamon tincture

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously.

Spray inside of glass with cinnamon tincture twice. Fill glass with ice.

Strain cocktail into glass. Garnish with orange peel.

Here are some additional recipes that use orange foods.

This recipe for another orange cocktail comes from Frank Fontaine, beverage director at The Exchange, the rooftop bar and eatery at the Lancaster Marriott.

PEPPERED PINAS

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Del Meguey Vida mezcal

• 1 ounce lime juice

• 1 ounce sage/red pepper/jalapeno syrup (recipe below)

• Orange/paprika/smoked salt rim (equal parts orange zest, paprika and smoked salt)

Directions:

Build first 3 ingredients into shaker with ice. Shake 15 seconds.

Rim champagne coupe glass with the zest-paprika-salt mixture, and strain the cocktail into the glass.

SAGE/RED PEPPER/JALAPENO SYRUP

Ingredients:

• 1 cup red bell pepper

• 2 cups agave

• 1 cup water

• 20 charred sage leaves

• 1/2 cup chopped jalapeno pepper

Directions:

Add all ingredients to blender, blend, sit 1 hour, strain and store in airtight container.

Penn State Extension offers this recipe with more than one orange ingredient.

SKILLET SWEET POTATOES WITH ORANGE JUICE

Ingredients:

• 4 sweet potatoes (about 1 pound, peeled and sliced 1/2 inch thick)

• 1/2 cup orange juice

• 6 teaspoons brown sugar (or 2 tablespoons of molasses)

• 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

Directions:

Place sweet potatoes in a 12-inch skillet; cover with hot water and bring to a boil.

Lower heat, cover and cook for 10 minutes until soft. Drain.

In a small mixing bowl, combine orange juice, brown sugar and oil. If using cinnamon, add that too.

Pour the sauce over the cooked potatoes in the skillet. Cook and stir until bubbly.

Uncover and gently boil for about 5 minutes until the potatoes are glazed, spooning sauce over potatoes from time to time.

These two recipes come from the Georgia Peach Council, a peach-growers marketing group.

Here’s a simple preparation for a side dish of peaches that you can make on your grill.

GRILLED PEACHES WITH HONEY AND GOAT CHEESE

Prep time: 10 minutes.

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons local honey

• 4 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

• 3 large fresh peaches with peel, halved and pitted

• 2 1/2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

Directions:

Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

Lightly oil the grill grate. Place peaches on the prepared grill, cut side down. Cook for about 5 minutes, or until the flesh is caramelized. Turn peaches over.

Drizzle the top sides with the local honey and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Transfer the peach halves to individual serving dishes. Sprinkle with crumbled goat cheese and pine nuts.

BAKED CHICKEN WITH GEORGIA PEACHES

Prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

• 8 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 4 fresh peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced

• 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Place chicken in the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Place peach slices over chicken, then sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar, ginger, cloves and lemon juice.

Bake for about 30 minutes in the preheated oven, basting often with juices, until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Here’s a beverage recipe, featuring orange juice and cantaloupe, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension.

CANTALOUPE COOLER

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

• 1 ripe cantaloupe

• 2 1/2 cups cold orange juice

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• Crushed ice

Directions:

Cut melon in half. Scoop out seeds, remove rind and discard. Cut melon into 1-inch cubes.

In blender or food processor, blend melon cubes with 1/2 cup orange juice until smooth.

Pour puree into pitcher and stir in the remaining orange juice and the sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved.

Pour into glasses filled with crushed ice.

This recipe uses cape gooseberries, cherry-sized, bright-orange berries that grow inside a brownish-green husk. They can be found in many local supermarkets.

It comes from the Andes Fruits company in Colombia, which grows and exports cape gooseberries under the name “goldenberries.”

GOLDENBERRY SALSA

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup cape gooseberries

• 1/3 cup red onion, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro

• 1/2 fresh red chili, minced

• Juice of half a lime

• Pinch of salt

• 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Remove husk from cape gooseberries and rinse the berries well.

Cut into quarters and place in a small bowl.

Add onion, cilantro and chili. Season with lime juice, oil and salt to taste.

Stir to combine. Let sit in the refrigerator for a few hours to let the flavors combine before serving.

Before you know it, the heat of summer will yield to the cool of fall.

This recipe, which employs autumnal flavors and uses the orange flesh of winter squash, comes from Michigan State University’s Extension department.

SQUASH APPLE CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

• 2 1/2 cups orange winter squash (such as acorn, butternut or hubbard)

• 1 1/2 cups cooking apples, such as McIntosh, Granny Smith or Rome

• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Wash and prepare squash and apples. For extra fiber, keep peel on apples.

Alternate layers of squash and apples in an 8-by-8-inch pan; end with apples.

Sprinkle spices over top layer.

Cover with aluminum foil.

Bake at 350 F for 45 to 60 minutes, until squash is tender.