Only one movie opens this weekend in Lancaster County but it's playing everywhere and it's got quite a title.
"Birds of Prey, (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" comes from DC Comics. Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn, who used to date The Joker. She and Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya get together in an unlikely foursome to bring down lGotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz.
It's playing at MoviE-Town, Regal, Reel and Penn theaters. It's rated R and running time of 109 minutes.
With the Oscars coming up Sunday evening, you've still got the chance to see nominated best pictures.
Regal continues to feature its rotating screenings of all the best picture nominees (except for the Netflix films ""Marriage Story" and "The Irishman"). It continues through Sunday, late afternoon.
Penn is featuring "1917," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "Parasite." Ephrata Main has "Little Women."
Reel is screening "1917" and "Little Women" and MoviE-Town is showing "1917."
And don't forget the Oscar nominated shorts films in documentary, live action and animation, which are being screened at Zoetropolis