On Jan. 27, the world paused to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp by Soviet forces. The date was designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day by the United Nations.

But there is another date that has been set aside to honor the victims of the Holocaust. That is the 27th day of Nisan, the first month of the ecclesiastical year on the Jewish calendar, which always falls in April or May. This year, it will be observed on Monday.

Known as Yom HaShoah, it is Israel’s national day to commemorate the roughly 6 million Jews who died in the Holocaust as well as to highlight the Jewish resistance to the Nazis during the Warsaw Uprising in 1944.

In past years, the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster has held inperson ceremonies on Yom HaShoah to honor victims of the Holocaust. Recent speakers include Dean Kunkle, a Conestoga Valley School District teacher who studied with an international group of teachers at Yad Vashem — The World Holocaust Remembrance Center’s International School for Holocaust Studies in Jerusalem; and Chris Nicola, from New York, who located and wrote about a group of Jews in Ukraine who had survived the Holocaust by living in a cave for over a year.

The organization will commemorate the occasion again, albeit in isolation this year, said Miriam Baumgartner, first vice president.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It will take place at 7 p.m. Monday and can be observed by Zoom call. Those interested should email a message to jcal@jcalancaster.org to receive the link and password for the event.

Monday night’s program will include a candlelighting ceremony, with six candles to be lit in memory of the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust. The candlelighting also recognizes neighbors who either survived the Holocaust or are descendants of survivors. The service includes several Holocaust-related poems, followed by prayers.

While the lighting of candles for loved ones who were victims of the Holocaust is special, Baumgartner said it is the prayer “El Malei Rachamim” (“God Full of Compassion”) that is most poignant for her. That prayer and the Mourners’ Kaddish are typically read at funerals.

The service will conclude with the singing of Hatikva, “The Hope,” which is Israel’s national anthem.