Earlier this week, St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, sent its members an email describing the parish’s reaction to temporarily suspending activities and use of the church building.

As part of that email, the Rev. David Bateman, interim rector, stated that in addition to prayers, calls and cards, “There is one more thing you can do to support St. Edward’s during this time. Please keep up to date with your pledge or regular contribution.”

It is a reminder that many houses of worship are passing along to members.

Churches and synagogues are closed and Masses are suspended, but bills still need to be paid.

That’s where online giving comes into play. In this increasingly technological era, churches are using online services to meet demand.

At Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, roughly 25% of the weekly offering is done online.

The church’s website lists any number of ways people can give, including one-time gifts and online recurring giving.

“We now encourage people to look to use the (online) option,” said the Rev. Beau Eckert, senior pastor.

While Calvary created its own online app, there are other options for churches.

Kate Good, executive director at the Parish Resource Center, said her organization has compiled information from area churches that use online giving and has used that information to help other churches choose the option that best fits their needs.

Of the churches with which the center has worked, most use Vanco Payment Solutions Inc., an Atlanta-based firm that advertises it has helped more than 20,000 churches “grow their giving.”

Other popular online giving platforms include Pushpay, which is used by LCBC, and Elexio, a Lancaster-based software company, which is used by Covenant United Methodist Church.

“It’s not very hard to set up,” Good said. “Churches fill out a form with their tax ID number, and we can walk them through it.”

Parish Resource Center also offers bookkeeping and financial services for churches and nonprofits. Currently, 20 churches and nonprofits use those services. And this week they are helping churches create online platforms to stream services.

“We have a CPA who oversees all of it, so they’re getting top-level support at really affordable rates,” she said.

Not only is online giving secure, Good said the services provide receipts to both the giver and the institution so it’s easier to track contributions.

There are fees for processing the credit or debit card, and many of the sites allow the giver to assume the fee so the church is not being charged to process it.

It also is important for churches to make sure the system they choose is mobile-friendly.

At historic St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., parishioners can click the giving link to contribute. The church lists a variety of reasons for members to give online: no need to write checks or bring cash; contributing even when the person is unable to attend; all contributions are recorded on the giver’s bank statement; and the fact that it is cost-free.

St. Edward’s Episcopal Church used PayPal several years ago but abandoned it after few members used it. The church currently does not offer an online option and instead has asked members to mail checks to the church.