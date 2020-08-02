A California company is recalling bags of its red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions, shipped under various brand names all over the United States since May 1, over fears they may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration reported Saturday.

The onions were shipped to stores, restaurants and wholesalers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada from Thompson International Inc., of Bakersfield, California, the FDA said in its news release.

Onions from Thomson are being investigated as a possible source of a multi-state outbreak of infections linked to the salmonella newport strain of the bacteria.

Thomson says it's recalling the onions out of an abundance of caution; no definitive source of the salmonella has been determined by government investigators.

As of the FDA's report Saturday, 396 illnesses and 59 hospitalizations for salmonella-related illness have been reported in 34 states. There have been two cases in Pennsylvania and one in Maryland.

The onions were distributed in cartons from 5 pounds up to 50 pounds in size, and mesh sacks from 2 pounds to 50 pounds, under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion, the FDA said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, at foodsafety.gov, salmonella bacteria can cause salmonellosis in people, the symptoms of which may include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea and vomiting.

If you know your onions came from the Thomson company, you shouldn't eat them, or any food they've been used in, and should dispose of them.

For more information, consumers can check the FDA's release for more information, or call Kim Earnshaw with the Thomson company at 661-845-1111.