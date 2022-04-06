Theme park fans will get to celebrate sooner than they might have thought this season.

The castle gates of Dutch Wonderland will open two weeks earlier than normal, on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. For its 59th season, the family theme park will also introduce a few new features for the 2022 season. A new show, "The Fantastical Flute," will be held at the park's Aqua Stadium. Those with canine companions will be able to bring them along to Dutch Wonderland for the first time on Sunday, May 15, for "Duke's Doggy Day."

In addition, an all new food stand, "Merlin's Pizza & Pasta Buffet," will join the ranks of Dutch Wonderland food stands in time for the new season.

In June, the park will host "Nostalgia Night," an opportunity for fans 21 and up to experience the park.

“2022 is going to be one of the most exciting seasons ever at Dutch Wonderland,” says General Manager James Paulding. “With an all-new, spectacular show, the return of our beloved characters, and enhancements to our food and special events offerings, guests will find something new every time they visit Dutch Wonderland this season.”

For more updates and events at Dutch Wonderland, visit dutchwonderland.com.