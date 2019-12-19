One local Star Wars fan shows off his collection ahead of 'The Rise of Skywalker' [photos, quiz]

BY THE NUMBERS: ANDREW BARRON’S EPIC STAR WARS BINGE WATCH

Star Wars super fan Andrew Barron undertook an epic binge-watching session to prepare for the release of “Rise of Skywalker.” The binge began in late summer and lasted until mid-December. Here is a breakdown of 6,247 minutes or 104 hours of Barron’s Star Wars marathon watching session. Tonight, after watching “The Rise of Skywalker,” he can add another 144 minutes to his total.

TV SHOWS:

121 episodes of “Clone Wars” (2008) = 2,662 minutes

“Clone Wars” series (2003) = 120 minutes

75 episodes of “Star Wars Rebels” = 1,650 minutes

7 episodes of “The Mandalorian” = 267 minutes

MOVIES:

“The Star Wars Holiday Special” = 98

“The Clone Wars” = 138 min

“A New Hope” = 121 min.

“The Empire Strikes Back” = 124 min.

“The Return of the Jedi” = 131 min.

“Rogue One” = 133 min.

“Solo” = 135 min.

“The Phantom Menace”: 136 min.

“The Force Awakens”: 138 min.

“The Revenge of the Sith” = 140 min.

“Attack of the Clones” = 142 min.

“The Last Jedi” = 152 min.