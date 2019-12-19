One local Star Wars fan shows off his collection ahead of 'The Rise of Skywalker' [photos, quiz]

A long time ago at a Blockbuster far, far away on a family vacation in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, a young Andrew Barron rented “A New Hope” and “The Empire Strikes Back.” During that rainy summer afternoon, Barron, then four or five years old (too young to understand the roman numerals in the opening crawl) sat down with his parents and entered a universe he’s never left.
Tonight, with the opening of the new Star Wars film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Barron will join thousands of other Star Wars fans to see how the epic saga ends.
Barron, 22 of Hempfield, is at an age where his first Star Wars movie experience could have been any of the original trilogy or any of prequel movies.
“The first thing I distinctly remember with Star Wars was in 2002 when “Attack of the Clones” was coming out,” says Barron. “I remember playing with my toys and seeing a commercial with R2-D2 flying around.”
A flying R2-D2 is an apt Star Wars memory for a fan Barron’s age. Before “Attack of the Clones,” the diminutive droid had never taken flight – despite the many instances in the original trilogy when rocket boosters would have come in handy. (Before hardcore fans get their Jedi robes in a ruffle, there is a “canon” answer to that inconsistency on starwars.fandom.com. It’s not that exciting. It involves an outdated factory warranty on droid parts.)
Though, it’s likely that R2-D2 has taken flight in the imagination of children since the late 70s, when the toy company Kenner released it’s R2-D2 figure. Since the beginning of Star Wars, it’s always been about the toys.
The Comic Store in Lancaster is one place where fans can go to purchase Star Wars toys and comics. They carry re-released retro Kenner brand Star Wars figures, Black Series figures, Funko toys, vintage collectibles and of course comic books.
“A lot of people don’t realize that the Marvel comic books are out. Marvel recently got the contract back to do Star Wars comics,” says owner Joe Miller. “They’re high-quality and they’re all approved by Lucas. They tie-in with the original trilogy but they also tie in with the whole saga. They do original stuff because they know everybody knows the original stories. The original trilogy books are still the best selling product line.”
Collectors sometimes come in The Comic Shop asking for certain pieces of memorabilia or collectibles, though the internet has made the collectible toy business a little more difficult, says Miller.
Barron might have stopped playing with toys years ago, but he still collects them. His expansive collection – which ranges from a Death Star waffle maker to comics books – centers mostly on figures and Legos. The figures, of which they are around 250, split between the larger, highly-articulated Black Series figures and the original vintage Kenner figures.
“I just collect what I like and what I want to see on my shelf,” says Barron. “Sometimes the characters have interesting lore. The bounty hunters are interesting to collect – like Boba Fett in particular. I really like getting all the Stormtroopers and the Clone troopers and all the variants that they make of those. And all the main characters are obviously a must have.”
Barron also has been engrossed in the latest Star Wars spin-off the Western-style serial “The Mandalorian” on Disney’s streaming service Disney.
“’The Mandalorian’ has been pretty interesting,” says Barron. “I have been trying to get my hands on some of those figures.”
Like any true collector, Barron still has his sights on a few rare vintage figures from the 80s to add to his display shelf.
“They have absurd names I think one is called Yak Face and another one is called Walrus Man,” says Barron. “Basically just a really crude way of describing their appearance.” (Again, before the hardcore fans start drafting emails, those characters have actual names: Saelt-Marae and Ponda Baba respectively.)
Another major part of Barron’s collection comes from the Lego Star Wars sets. This summer, while recovery from surgery, Barron spent $800 on a massive 7,541 piece Lego Millennium Falcon set.
“That’s just a drop in the bucket of the 57,000 pieces of all my Star Wars Lego sets I've amassed over the years,” says Barron.
He spent a week assembling the bricks of Han Solo’s ship that famously made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.
Barron’s girlfriend, Kyra Shiomos, had never seen a Star War movie before the two met. But the two have been re-watching all the films in anticipation of “The Rise of Skywalker.”
What did she think of all of Barron’s Star Wars memorabilia?
“At first, I think she was a little bit weirded out,” says Barron. “She said that she thought it was nice that I had a hobby or something that I was actually passionate about. Once she saw the movies, she definitely gained an appreciation for them. She’s actually been super into the new movies and she’s excited to go the premier next Thursday.”
But perhaps the biggest evidence of Barron’s fandom comes from something that can’t be displayed on a shelf.
This past summer, Barron and his girlfriend, took a trip to a remote island located eight miles off the southwest coast of Ireland called Skellig Michael. Star Wars fans know the island as the location that reclusive Luke Skywalker resides in “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.” The couple covered 3,400 miles during the trip and took nearly every mode of transportation (save an X-Wing) to get there. They flew to Dublin, took a train to a Killarney, then a bus to Cahersevine, then a taxi to Portmagee and finally a boat to the island. (And Barron picked up a pretty cool handmade Star Wars nesting doll set while overseas.)
“Just to see things that you’ve seen on screen in person is kind of a surreal experience,” says Barron. “Some of the island is closed off to people because it’s really dangerous actually. But you can walk up to the huts. It used to be an ancient monastery. So monks used to row canoes out with rocks and they would build these huts. Technically there are no permanent residents living on the island – just a couple of researchers during the summer months.”
For Barron, the journey represented a climax of sorts, but maybe not as much of a climax as the one he’ll witness tonight during the 6 p.m. screening of “The Rise of Skywalker” at the IMAX theater at Penn Cinema in Lititz.
Barron, like many other fans, has some not-so-new hopes riding on the finale of the Skywalker saga.
“I’m hoping that the movie gets as close to satisfying as what as many people want to see as possible,” says Barron. “One thing I’m rooting for which would be to have Anakin Skywalker to show up in some capacity – probably as a force spirit like Yoda and Obie Wan did. I think that would tie everything together seeing as he’s kind of the catalyst for everything.”