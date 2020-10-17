The 71st Solanco Fair was canceled but there’s still a chance to get a taste of the fair at the fairgrounds.

The fair association will hold a fair food day Saturday, Oct. 24 at the fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Food will be sold from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for take-out. There will also be tables spread in two exhibit buildings for those who want to eat on the fairgrounds.

The menu will have:

Chicken pot pie, chicken corn soup and drinks from the Solanco Fair Kitchen,

Funnel cakes and drinks from Farm Women #15,

French fries and drinks from the Quarryville Lions Club,

Hot dogs, chicken tenders, onion rings, pork BBQ sandwiches and drinks from Wakefield Lions Club,

Subs and drinks from Eastern Star of Quarryville and

Milkshakes from the Solanco Fair Dairy Bar.

Each nonprofit group will keep the money from food and drink sales.

Solanco Fair kitchen also will take orders of chicken corn soup and chicken pot pie. Quarts are $10 and can be ordered by calling Anna Mary Glick at 717-786-3503 or Karen Kofroth at 717-587-0769. The deadline for orders is Wednesday, Oct. 21.

