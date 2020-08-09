Late during the Vietnam War era, a young lithographer seaman stationed at the U.S. Naval Training Center, Bainbridge, Maryland, was awarded temporary duty orders to the U.S. Naval Academy. This came as part of the opportunity to participate in marksmanship competition the Navy would hold during the summer.

About mid-June 1974, at the U.S. Navy Radio Station across the inlet from the academy, on shooting ranges in that area, sailors from various naval activities in the Naval District Washington came together and were given safety instructions for the purpose of training the new class or “plebes” from the academy.

This training would instruct the students on the proper handling of their firearms when on watch during fleet duty, should the need arise.

When the first day of training arrived, the students were brought to a set of bleachers at the pistol range and given the information they would use during the next week, and their safety briefing as well.

While watching the students get seated, I took notice to one of the young men having his right arm in a cast. This was covering his forearm from above the wrist to halfway above the elbow, thus keeping him from straightening his arm.

The cadre of instructors was assigned to positions on the range, and the students were told to file onto the range — directed by a sailor to go one to the left and next one to the right. When the stations were filled, the student with the cast arrived at the position under my tutelage. Each instructor was responsible for two men.

During the first day of instruction the men learned how to safely hold, load and charge the pistol. My student with the cast was able to hold the pistol in his right hand and charge it, but wouldn’t be able to shoot at his target.

The man on my left performed all the steps with very little issue. However, the one on my right, with the cast, had to adjust by shifting to a firing position with his left hand.

The first half of the day was used for familiarization, and over the second half, the class fired at their respective targets. Everyone in a firing position was able to use two hands to complete a firing sequence, but the man in the cast could use only one. And this was done with a nondominant hand, as he was right-handed. I also learned that he had never fired a handgun before.

I was very impressed by the ability of the one-handed shooter, who did well, versus some of those practicing with both hands. At first day’s end, I instructed the arm-casted student to return to my position the following day.

The next day the students returned to the range and filed onto different positions. When the arm-casted man arrived, the sailor instructed him to go left — but he hesitated. I called out to the sailor that the student was to report to my position, and on seeing him each of the following days, the sailor directed the student in my direction.

The instructions given each day helped the class to become more and more proficient. During the week, some of the students began to stand out as very able marksmen, with interest being shown to my challenged plebe, as he was progressing well using only one hand.

This instruction continued each day for a week, and when all was completed, pistol qualification was the order of the day. My onehanded student worked very hard throughout the week and was very precise in the loading, hand swapping and firing of the pistol, causing me to feel he would certainly qualify.

At qualification time, this student showed excitement at the potential for his success, and success came about with his ability to accumulate a score within two points of Expert class — something very few of his peers would attain. As for my part, I made sure he received all the points he worked for while not taking any away, but never giving any away, either.

In the end, both students under my charge that day said they were very satisfied with their results.

After their scores were documented and the course was wrapping up, I pulled the arm-casted man aside and wished him well once he could gain use of his right arm again, with this advice: Never stop practicing with the use of his left hand, as it may be a skill to rely on someday; and do qualify with his right hand using what he learned with this experience.

Whether this plebe was able to become a midshipman and finish his studies at the academy, I do not know. My wish for him, though, would be that he has had a successful career as a United States Navy officer.

The author lives near Rohrerstown. He served at USNTC Bainbridge from 1973 until the base closed in 1976. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1976 as petty officer third class (LI3), and retired as sergeant first class from the US Army National Guard in 2007.