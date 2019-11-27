“Once on This Island” opens Dec. 3 at Hershey Theatre. Here are five things you need to know before you put on your winter coat, scarf and gloves and head out to the theater.

1. The story

“Once on This Island” is set in the Caribbean. (Feeling warmer already, aren’t you?) In the French Antilles archipelago, to be specific.

As the musical opens, a small girl is crying because of the thunder. To calm her down, the village storytellers tell her the story of Ti Moune, a brave woman who had to convince the local gods that the power of love was more important than anything.

On the island, the peasants, who are described as “black as night,” live on one side of the island and the grande hommes, lighter-skinned descendants of the French planters who once ruled the island, live on the other.

The peasants believe four gods rule the island: Agwe, the god of water; Asaka, mother of the earth; Erzulie, goddess of love; and Pap Ge, demon of death.

Agwe, unleashes a horrible storm one night and many villages are destroyed. But the little orphan, Ti Moune, is saved .

When she grows up, Ti Moune asks the gods what her purpose is. The gods begin playing a game. Erzulie suggests that love is stronger than anything, so Papa Ge suggests a bet to prove whether love or death is stronger. Agwe uses his powers to have Daniel Beauxhomme, a grand homme, crash his car and be cared for by Ti Moune. When Papa Ge comes for Daniel’s life, Ti Moune offers her own instead.

Papa Ge leaves angrily, vowing to return and do damage.

The course of true love does not run a straight arrow for Ti Moune and Daniel. Social and class issues, as well as a curse that has been put on all the Beauxhommes, will keep the lovers apart.

2. The creators of the show

Lynn Ahrens wrote the book, based on Rosa Guy’s novel, “My Love, My Love, or, The Peasant Girl.”

Stephen Flaherty wrote the music and Ahrens wrote the lyrics.

The partners have written a number of musicals together, including “Ragtime,” which won a Tony for best musical in 1996.

Others include “Lucky Stiff,” “My Favorite Year,” “Seussical,” ”Man of No Importance” and their most recent collaboration, “Anastasia.”

3. The history of the show

The first staging of “Once on This Island” was off-Broadway at Plawrights Horizon, where it ran from May 6-27, 1990.

It moved to Broadway’s Booth Theatre in October of that year and ran for 469 performances.

It was revived at Circle in the Square Theatre late in 2017 and won a Tony for best revival.

The set of that revival was covered with sand and featured live animals. The show closed in January of this year.

The national tour, which began in October, also features sand onstage, and audience members are welcome to stick their feet in it.

4. The national tour

Critics have been raving about the national tour, which opened in mid-October in Nashville.

William Shutes, of Out & About Nashville, called the production “thrilling, beautiful and innovative.”

Lawrence Toppman, of The Charlotte Observer, praised Courtnee Carter, who plays Ti Moune.

“Carter retains her stubbornly buoyant attitude until Fate stuns her, then bravely soldiers on, and she wins us over from the first beaming smile.”

The Orlando Sentinal’s Matthew J. Palm loved the production:

“Cliff Price’s set is an eye-catcher, with its running water and a sandy beach that provides a home to an overturned fishing boat and some island shacks that have seen better days.”

He loved the cast too, noting: “If the beachy-keen set provides the show’s skeleton, the cast is its heart. In telling their story, the actors radiate an infectious joy.”

5. If you go

n What: “Once on This Island.”

n Where: Hershey Theatre, 15 E Caracas Ave, Hershey.

n When: Opens Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

n Cost: $37-$87.

n More info: 717-534-3405;

hersheyentertainment.com/hershey-theatre.