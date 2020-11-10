Note: This story will be updated as announcements of meals, services and ceremonies come in.

Veterans and active-duty military will be honored for their service around Lancaster County on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

There will be special ceremonies in Lancaster and elsewhere.

And restaurants, stores and organizations in Lancaster County will offer free and discounted meals and services.

Here are just some of the ways county stores and organizations are honoring veterans.

For an expanded list that will be updated online as more offers and events are announced, visit LancasterOnline at bit.ly/VetsDay2020LNP.

Ceremonies

— The Lancaster County commissioners will hold their annual Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the plaza at the corner of North Queen and West Chestnut streets. There will be a wreath-laying in honor of Purple Heart recipients. Jodi Barone, director of the county Veterans’ Affairs Office, will speak.

— The Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates, Chapter 1008 of Lancaster, will hold a wreath-laying and ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday, rain or shine, at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Greenwood Cemetery on South Queen Street in Lancaster. The public is invited to attend. Because of COVID-19 precautions, masks and social distancing will be required.

Discounts at restaurants, businesses

Unless otherwise noted, these discounts and deals apply Wednesday only. Most cover both veterans and active-duty members of the military.

Most also require a valid military ID or proof of service to receive the discount.

For discounts and free offers at chain restaurants, be sure to ask whether your local location is participating in the offer.

This year, in order to limit capacity in their dining rooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurant chains are offering gift cards that can be used for free meals, desserts and more over the next few months.

— Golden Corral’s annual Military Appreciation Night is being changed because of the pandemic. From now until the end of November, veterans and active military can pick up a promotional card for a free meal at participating locations. The card is valid from now through May 31, 2021.

— Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans and military personnel Wednesday. Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu of seven different apps and four desserts.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews offers a free Red’s Tavern Double burger and order of bottomless steak fries. Veterans and active-duty military must already be a member of the Red Robin’s Royalty Program to get the free meal.

— Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl is offering 50% off any meal Wednesday, along with 25% off anything in the gift shop, for veterans and active military with ID.

— At all Sheetz convenience store locations, veterans and active military can get a free half turkey sub and regular-size fountain drink Wednesday. In addition, they can get a free car wash at any Sheetz locations that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service is required.

— At Yoder’s Restaurant & Buffet in New Holland, veterans can get one free buffet meal with the purchase of a full-price buffet meal Wednesday.

— Royer’s Flowers & Gifts will honor veterans with free patriotic bouquets Wednesday. The red, white and blue bouquets are available in-store only, at all 16 Royer’s locations including those in Lancaster County. Those who aren’t veterans can buy the bouquet for $1.90. For information, visit, royers.com.

— At participating Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant locations, veterans and active-duty military can get a complimentary Brewski burger or one of two fried chicken sandwiches, plus a soft drink.

— At Outback Steakhouse, all veterans and active-duty military can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and a soda Wednesday.

— Veterans and active military can get a free haircut at participating Great Clips salons Wednesday, or a free haircut card to use before Dec. 11. Civilian customers getting a haircut can get a free-haircut card to give to a military member.

Other services

— At Penn Cinema on Wednesday, veterans and active military can see a movie for $5 with ID.

— Veterans ride free Wednesday on Red Rose Transit Authority buses. They must show a Lancaster County Veterans ID Card, which is available through the county Recorder of Deeds office, 150 N. Queen St. Call 717-299-8238 or visit bit.ly/LCThankAVet.

The cards give veterans access to the various discounts and offers from area merchants through the Thank a Vet program.