Though its organizers say the event will be smaller than in previous years, the annual Covenanter Scottish Festival and Highland Games will be held Saturday, Sept. 12.

The fair, to be held on the grounds of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, will feature Scottish games, live music and other aspects of Scottish culture.

The Scottish games will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other events will run from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The festival is sponsored by the Octorara Covenanter Presbyterian Foundation.

For the first time, the Scottish games will include athletes from Covenanter Homeland Games, with participants coming in from 11 states.

The remainder of the program will begin at 11:15 a.m., according to a news release, and will feature Celtic music by Charlie Zahm, Fire in the Glen and Kendrah Tozzo.

There also will be a tribute to poet Robert Burns, a Tam o’ shanter presentation, a haggis ceremony and a “kirkin o’ the tartans” (blessing of the tartans).

Scottish and American foods will be available.

Octorara Covenanter Presbyterian Church is restored and maintained by the foundation. The Scottish festival is one of the foundation’s annual fundraisers.

In order to limit crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 200 available tickets to the event will be sold online at covenanterscottishfestival.com. No tickets will be available at the door.

Tickets are $13 for adults; children 12 and under get in free.

Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be observed. Those attending will be asked to sign a COVID-19 release form.

Seating will be provided, but those attending can bring lawn chairs.

In case of cancellation, all ticket money will be refunded.

For more information, or to volunteer to help at the event, visit: covenanterscottishfestival.com.