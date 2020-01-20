On a recent trip to Miami, my husband and I went for cafe con leche at a Cuban diner. We sat at the counter, taking in the lively banter of the two waiters working the dining room.

Sammy held court at the espresso machine pulling shots and steaming milk, with the occasional orders for soursop juice or Cuban toast. He and his partner, whose name we never did get, did the dance that servers do when they’ve worked together a long time, and they noticed that we noticed, and they loved that we did.

Four hours later, we went back for lunch. We couldn’t stay away. We wanted to know more, and the only way was through a couple of platos — pollo asado for me, pescado del dia for him.

The two waiters were still there, Sammy slinging coffee and the unnamed wiry guy, with the porkpie hat and tall Russian boots, bouncing from table to table like a pinball. The tables needed bussing, the water glasses needed refilling, but he kept trucking in those boots.

He noticed we were back. He too wanted to know more. Every time he returned to the table, he made conversation. We find out he’s semi-retired and had worked in six countries. He prefers the snow and the cold to the tropical humidity of Miami and his Cuba. We ask why not leave. He tells us about his mother, who’s sick and who needs him. She took care of him in Cuba, now it’s his turn.

CNN is on with the latest blah-blah-blah about impeachment and debates and whatever else. The news at our table is far more compelling. He wants to know if he will see us tomorrow. We tell him we are headed home. He says he is happy to laugh with us, that these little things are what makes life worth living.

Although the food was good, it held a deeper power. It was the bridge that brought us to our new friend. We may not remember exactly what we ate that day, but we will definitely remember him and his story.

This is the magic of food. In an era of division, this is how we can mend fences and grow our communities, simply by eating in each other’s dining rooms. Food has the power to make the world smaller, kinder and gentler.

On the eve of the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 91st birthday, I’m reflecting on King’s take on being a good neighbor, excerpted from multiple sermons that he delivered in the early ’60s:

- "If an American is concerned only about his nation, he will not be concerned about what happens to the peoples of Asia, Africa or South America." - "We see men as Jews or Gentiles, Catholics or Protestants, Chinese or American, Negroes or whites. We fail to see them as fellow human beings made out of the same basic stuff as we are, molded by the same divine image." - "The good neighbor will look beyond the external accidents long enough to see those inner qualities that make all men human, and therefore brothers."

Here in Lancaster, there are sundry opportunities to heed the call and become a good neighbor simply by trying someone else’s cooking. Somalian refugee Mustafa Nuur started Bridge, a recurring dinner series that connects curious Lancastrians to local refugee families.

The variety of cuisines found throughout the county is about as worldly as it gets. To wit, a sampler (and if you read it out loud, it sounds like poetry): Jamaican, Puerto Rican. Colombian, Persian. Somali, Nepali. Burmese, Vietnamese. Thai, Shoofly Pie. Ethiopian, German, Indian.

The world is right here in Lancaster. Now it’s up to us to walk out our doors and greet it — and meet at the table.