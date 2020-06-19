The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop Lancaster city's annual late-June celebration of culture and diversity. It will just spread it out a bit.

Celebrate Lancaster will bring food, music, fireworks and fun to the city next Friday, June 26, as it has for more than 20 years.

But with Lancaster County still in the yellow phase of the state’s reopening from the pandemic shutdown, large crowds are still discouraged from gathering.

So the food and music will be delivered to the city’s neighborhoods, rather than having Celebrate Lancaster draw residents into two central blocks of the downtown, as it usually does.

Food trucks will be parked in three different locations from noon to 7 p.m. on June 26:

• Dough Head Waffles at Lancaster Rec, 525 Fairview Ave.

• Walk-O Taco and Mista Twista, Buchanan Park, along Buchanan Avenue between College and Race avenues.

• Reunion food truck at the Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave.

Then, from 5 to 7 p.m., the following musicians will be driven in trucks throughout Lancaster, to perform for residents who can watch from their porches, yards and sidewalks:

• “Conscious acoustic soul” singer-songwriter Julia Jordan Kamanda.

• Singer and touring musician RalphReal of RalphReal and the Family Jam.

• The Andy Mowatt Trio, with Andy Mowatt (guitar), Jake Ritchey (drums) and Randy Jeter (vocals).

• Singer-songwriter Tuck Ryan, with drummer Josh Kanusky and guitarist Matt Hostetter,

The route the musicians will take through the city will be posted on the Celebrate Lancaster website soon.

Finally, two fireworks displays will be presented shortly after dark at two locations in the city — one in the northwest and one in the southeast quadrants of the city.

Residents are encouraged to watch from their porches and yards. The specific locations of the fireworks aren’t being announced, the Lancaster Office of Promotion says, to avoid crowds gathering.

If you’re more comfortable staying in, you can watch a livestream of the fireworks on the City of Lancaster’s Facebook page.

LOOP reminds residents enjoying Celebrate Lancaster not to gather in large groups; to wear masks when around other people; and to practice social distancing — staying at least six feet away from those you don’t live with.

LOOP also suggests residents support local restaurants on June 26 by visiting eateries on a list the office has assembled online at VisitLancasterCity.com.

For more information about Celebrate Lancaster's food trucks, musicians and fireworks, visit the event's web page at: visitlancastercity.com/celebrate-lancaster.