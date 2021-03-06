Scott Hamilton believes the pandemic is a wake-up call for people to live every day more fully and abundantly with faith. The Olympic gold medal champion will share how tough times can make us stronger at the CrossNet Ministries 2021 Virtual Banquet on Tuesday, March 30.

“People of faith are resilient and can turn to God’s word for guidance in times of trouble,” Hamilton says.

Hamilton was scheduled to speak at CrossNet Ministries’ annual banquet in 2020, an appearance canceled by the pandemic. But supporters of the New Holland nonprofit get another chance to see Hamilton speak this year, at a limited-attendance live banquet or a livestream of the event.

Though the pandemic disrupted Hamilton’s work life, it also afforded opportunities to spend more time with family.

COVID-19 is evil on every level, Hamilton says, and people have three choices: to succumb, adapt or evolve. He says he wants to encourage people to not give up or in, but to have faith.

Those words are potent coming from Hamilton, who is no stranger to serious health struggles. He recovered from testicular cancer in 1997, followed by three brain tumors. Those experiences led the world skating champion to an unwavering faith in God.

“When at risk, people with a strong faith always look up,” Hamilton says.

For him, church with fellow believers is the best place to ignite hope, love and acceptance and to understand who we are in the universe. He looks forward to the time when people can return to worship in churches again.

While he will be remembered for his many U.S. and world skating championships, he believes it’s more important to leave a legacy of faith for his children.

Hamilton founded his namesake Scott Hamilton Cares (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship) Foundation and serves as an officer on the organization’s board. He also started the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy where he teaches skating classes to boys ages 5 to 12 years. His skating career has led to a career as sports commentator, speaker, humanitarian and award-winning author of three books.

He and wife Tracie live in Brentwood, Tennessee, with sons, Aidan, 17, and Maxx, 13, and daughter, Evelyne, 17. Son Jean Paul, 19, lives in Colorado Springs.

Hamilton is eager to speak in person at this year’s banquet. The 62-year-old wants to encourage people to live with joy, not to get discouraged or embrace fear.

“People need to sit back, take a deep breath and allow Jesus in their life,” Hamilton says.

About the banquet

The 2020 banquet, for which Hamilton’s appearance was initially planned, was a virtual fundraiser without a meal featuring commentary from CrossNet staff and ministry recipients. Sponsors and almost all of the registered 1,272 guests donated their ticket cost to the organization raising approximately $130,000.

Along with Hamilton’s appearance, this year’s banquet will feature dinner, organization updates and videos sharing stories from people who received help from the ministry.

Only 50 people are eligible to personally attend the live banquet this year at CrossNet’s Ware 100 location in New Holland. Social distancing and mask-wearing health-safety guidelines will be followed. Along with Meredith Dahl, CrossNet executive director, and Carl Edwards Jr., director of development, in-person seating was offered to the event’s sponsors.

An unlimited number of Virtual Watch Group sponsorships (Platinum at $1,900 with dinner delivered; Gold at $1,000 with dinner to be picked up) are available for eight guests each. Individual tickets are available for $30 and include dinner to be picked up in a drive-thru at Shady Maple Banquet Center, East Earl, between 5 and 6 p.m. March 30. A direct link to watch the 7 p.m. livestream event will be emailed to guests.

At press time, all in-person sponsorship slots have been sold with 72 Virtual Watch Group sponsors and 216 individual virtual tickets. The dinner menu can be viewed at elancocross.org.

Dahl thanked businesses, churches and individuals who stepped in to support community needs in 2020. The faith-based nonprofit organization remained open with strict safety protocols to assist people during the pandemic. She hopes this year’s banquet raises $200,000 to continue providing help to people.

“We are thankful Scott is able to follow safety protocols to travel to be in our community and share a message of hope,” she says.