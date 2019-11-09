You are the owner of this article.
10 oldest inns, B&Bs in Lancaster County where you can spend the night

In Lancaster County, it's relatively easy to experience authentic history in action, whether it's via a tour, museum visit or just a drive through parts of Ephrata or Strasburg.

However, if you're looking for history you can feel overnight, we've compiled ten of the oldest inns and bed & breakfast spots in the county.

Each building has its own unique history, whether its the initial use of the building or the generations of families who have kept the locations inhabitable.

Read below and consider making the journey to experience the ways these inns have fused hundreds of years of history with 21st century amenities.

Churchtown Inn Bed & Breakfast

Year constructed: Circa 1735

Address: 2100 Main St., Narvon

Historical background: A specific date is not listed, but according to the Inn's website, the Churchtown Inn dates back to around 1735. It is currently on the National Register of Historic Places.

Modern amenities: Internet, cable television and air conditioning

Smithton Inn 2
The Smithton Inn opened in 1763 and is one of Lancaster County's oldest inns.

Historic Smithton Inn

Year constructed: 1763

Address: 900 W. Main St., Ephrata

Historical background: This stone mansion has been updated over the years to account for a wine tasting room.

Modern amenities: Electric car charging stations, flat screen televisions and some rooms with jetted spa tubs.

Osceola Mill House Bed & Breakfast

Year constructed: 1766

Address: 313 Osceola Mill Road, Gordonville

Historical background: On the same grounds, visitors can see a mill that predates the construction of the B&B by almost a decade, as well as a mill built in the 19th century.

Modern amenities: Satellite televisions and electric fireplaces

The 1777 House 1
The 1777 Americana Inn Bed & Breakfast is one of the oldest inns in Lancaster County.

1777 Americana Inn Bed & Breakfast

Year constructed: 1777

Address: 301 W. Main St., Ephrata

Historical background: Built in its namesake year of 1777 by clockmaker Jacob Gorgas, the structure was owned by several innkeepers until it was turned into a doctor's office in 1940. It wasn't until 1988 when it would go back to its initial use as an inn.

Modern amenities: Black Forrest Brewery onsite, Jacuzzi tubs and electric fireplaces.

Hertzog Inn
The Hertzog Homestead Bed & Breakfast is one of the oldest inns in Lancaster County.

The Hertzog Homestead Bed & Breakfast

Year constructed: 1786

Address: 470 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata

Historical background: Owned by the Hertzog family for nine generations, the inn is currently being run by Scott and Kristen Hertzog

Modern amenities: Private in-suite breakfasts and packages ranging from a therapeutic massage to a personally created "old fashioned picnic" package.

Limestone Inn 1
The Limestone Inn is one of Lancaster County's oldest inns.

The Limestone Inn

Year constructed: 1786

Address: 33 E. Main St., Strasburg

Historical background: During the mid-1800s, the principal and dozens of students from the Strasburg Academy were housed here. The building became an inn in the 1980's.

Modern amenities: Wi-fi and air conditioning

Schoeneck Hotel Bed & Breakfast

Year constructed: 1792

Address: 4 S. King St., Stevens

Historical background: The Schoeneck Hotel was originally founded by Swiss Mennonites. According to Newspapers.com, the Hotel was the sight of a raid of illegal alcohol during the last years of Prohibition.

Modern amenities: Wi-fi, DirectTV and central air

Cameron Estate Inn

Year constructed: 1805

Address: 1855 Mansion Lane, Mount Joy

Historical background: Not only was the building constructed by Pres. William McKinley's great-great grandfather, David, but it also served as a retreat for Simon Cameron, a Pennsylvania senator and Secretary of War under Pres. Abraham Lincoln.

Modern amenities: Onsite bistro, wi-fi and some rooms with whirlpool tubs

Eby Farm Homestead Bed & Breakfast

Year constructed: 1814

Address: 345 Belmont Road, Gordonville

Historical background: The Eby Farm B&B has been owned by the Eby family for the last 150 years, and in the extended family for an additional four decades.

Modern amenities: Central air, onsite playground and two rooms with Jacuzzi tubs

Hillside Farm Bed & Breakfast

Year constructed: 1821

Address: 607 Eby Chiques Road, Mount Joy

Historical background: Initially constructed as a dairy farm, owner Gary Lintner first opened the property to guests in 1989.

Modern amenities: Onsite baby grand piano, porch hot tub and DVD players in rooms