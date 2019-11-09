10 oldest inns, B&Bs in Lancaster County where you can spend the night

In Lancaster County, it's relatively easy to experience authentic history in action, whether it's via a tour, museum visit or just a drive through parts of Ephrata or Strasburg.
However, if you're looking for history you can feel overnight, we've compiled ten of the oldest inns and bed & breakfast spots in the county.
Each building has its own unique history, whether its the initial use of the building or the generations of families who have kept the locations inhabitable.
Read below and consider making the journey to experience the ways these inns have fused hundreds of years of history with 21st century amenities.
Churchtown Inn Bed & Breakfast
Year constructed: Circa 1735
Address: 2100 Main St., Narvon
Historical background: A specific date is not listed, but according to the Inn's website, the Churchtown Inn dates back to around 1735. It is currently on the National Register of Historic Places.
Modern amenities: Internet, cable television and air conditioning
Historic Smithton Inn
Year constructed: 1763
Address: 900 W. Main St., Ephrata
Historical background: This stone mansion has been updated over the years to account for a wine tasting room.
Modern amenities: Electric car charging stations, flat screen televisions and some rooms with jetted spa tubs.
Osceola Mill House Bed & Breakfast
Year constructed: 1766
Address: 313 Osceola Mill Road, Gordonville
Historical background: On the same grounds, visitors can see a mill that predates the construction of the B&B by almost a decade, as well as a mill built in the 19th century.
Modern amenities: Satellite televisions and electric fireplaces
1777 Americana Inn Bed & Breakfast
Year constructed: 1777
Address: 301 W. Main St., Ephrata
Historical background: Built in its namesake year of 1777 by clockmaker Jacob Gorgas, the structure was owned by several innkeepers until it was turned into a doctor's office in 1940. It wasn't until 1988 when it would go back to its initial use as an inn.
Modern amenities: Black Forrest Brewery onsite, Jacuzzi tubs and electric fireplaces.
The Hertzog Homestead Bed & Breakfast
Year constructed: 1786
Address: 470 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata
Historical background: Owned by the Hertzog family for nine generations, the inn is currently being run by Scott and Kristen Hertzog
Modern amenities: Private in-suite breakfasts and packages ranging from a therapeutic massage to a personally created "old fashioned picnic" package.
The Limestone Inn
Year constructed: 1786
Address: 33 E. Main St., Strasburg
Historical background: During the mid-1800s, the principal and dozens of students from the Strasburg Academy were housed here. The building became an inn in the 1980's.
Modern amenities: Wi-fi and air conditioning
Schoeneck Hotel Bed & Breakfast
Year constructed: 1792
Address: 4 S. King St., Stevens
Historical background: The Schoeneck Hotel was originally founded by Swiss Mennonites. According to Newspapers.com, the Hotel was the sight of a raid of illegal alcohol during the last years of Prohibition.
Modern amenities: Wi-fi, DirectTV and central air
Cameron Estate Inn
Year constructed: 1805
Address: 1855 Mansion Lane, Mount Joy
Historical background: Not only was the building constructed by Pres. William McKinley's great-great grandfather, David, but it also served as a retreat for Simon Cameron, a Pennsylvania senator and Secretary of War under Pres. Abraham Lincoln.
Modern amenities: Onsite bistro, wi-fi and some rooms with whirlpool tubs
Eby Farm Homestead Bed & Breakfast
Year constructed: 1814
Address: 345 Belmont Road, Gordonville
Historical background: The Eby Farm B&B has been owned by the Eby family for the last 150 years, and in the extended family for an additional four decades.
Modern amenities: Central air, onsite playground and two rooms with Jacuzzi tubs
Hillside Farm Bed & Breakfast
Year constructed: 1821
Address: 607 Eby Chiques Road, Mount Joy
Historical background: Initially constructed as a dairy farm, owner Gary Lintner first opened the property to guests in 1989.
Modern amenities: Onsite baby grand piano, porch hot tub and DVD players in rooms