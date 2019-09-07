In November 1864, Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant sent Gen. William T. Sherman a terse telegram. It read: “Go as you propose.”

The route Sherman proposed became his Savannah Campaign, also known as Sherman’s March to the Sea. During the five-week, 285-mile assault through Georgia, Sherman’s forces employed a “scorched earth” policy, destroying homes, businesses and transportation hubs — in short, anything that could be construed as being of military value — and living off the land.

Among the 62,000 Union troops who took part was a 20-year-old Clay Township farm worker named Reuben Habecker.

On Sunday at Old Zion German Reformed Church, 187 Reifsnyder Road, Brickerville, Habecker and five other Civil War veterans who are buried in the church’s cemetery, will be remembered as part of the church’s annual anniversary service, which this year focuses on the Civil War. The others are privates Eli Heiney, Samuel Ressler, Isaac Walter, John Enck and George Enck.

The Civil War theme was proposed by the Rev. Bill LaSalle, a retired pastor who is a member of the historic church’s board of directors. LaSalle, who served UCC churches in Manheim, Hellam and Ephrata, has a keen interest in genealogy and history. While walking through Old Zion’s cemetery last year, he noticed the headstones of several Civil War veterans.

“I looked up (information about) these veterans, and I brought it to the board,” he said. Thus, a theme was born.

At Sunday’s 4 p.m. service, LaSalle will play the role of the Rev. William T. Gerhard, who served as Old Zion’s pastor from 1859 to 1870. His message, “Rich Man’s War, Poor Man’s Fight,” will touch upon the draft during the Civil War and how some of the more affluent families were able to buy their way out of serving.

Dan Lingle, a Civil War re-enactor from Lancaster, will reprise the role of Habecker, a private in the Army who was discharged on July 12, 1865, and who lived until 1907. His headstone stands along the fence that parallels Reifsnyder Road.

The service will include a number of songs from the Civil War period, including “Jesus, I Live to Thee,” written by the Rev. Henry Harbaugh, who was a pastor at First Reformed Church in Lancaster; "Battle Hymn of the Republic," by Julia Ward Howe; and “Rock of Ages,” by the Rev. Augustus Toplady. Another piece to be performed, “Ashokan Farewell,” was composed by Jay Ungar in 1982, but featured in Ken Burns’ 1990 documentary on the Civil War.

In addition to LaSalle and Lingle, others taking part include organist J.P. Welliver and Lily Moore, who will perform on violin.

Old Zion German Reformed Church began with the purchase of 3 acres in Elizabeth Township in 1747. The original log church served as a hospital in the Revolutionary War, and the cemetery includes the remains of Revolutionary War soldiers in unmarked graves. The existing brick building, which is on the Historic Register, was built in 1813.

It ceased being an active congregation in 1948. Today it hosts several annual events including the September anniversary service, a strawberry social and Christmas carol sing. The church also is available for weddings, funerals and as a special meeting place for organizations, noted Ginny Gillespie, the board’s vice president.