Today, several groundhog prognosticators, including Lancaster County's own Octoraro Orphie, spoke "Groundhogese" to their human translators and predicted differing results.
Orphie did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring at the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville.
However, Mount Joy Minnie saw her shadow and predicted another six weeks of winter.
Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce coordinator Kerry Meyers reported that Minnie's handler, Nancy Shonk, read Minnie's Groundhog Day Proclamation to about 90 people who gathered to hear the groundhog's prediction.
Meyers said that she heard a few "boos and moans" from the crowd in response to the prediction.
"Except for a few who love winter," she added.
Poppy, a rescue groundhog and animal ambassador for Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, also made an appearance on Groundhog Day.
Ville + Rue, a home furnishing and decor shop in downtown Lancaster, made and sold pillows screenprinted with Poppy's image on Sunday. Part of the proceeds from the pillow be donated to Raven Ridge Wildlife, as the center is currently under construction.
Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck both called for an early spring as well.
This is the 134th year that Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction for the upcoming season.