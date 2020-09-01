William McWatters, Octorara Junior-Senior High School physics teacher, is a Pennsylvania recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Nominations and awards for the honor are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation.

The award was established in 1983 and is the highest award given by the U.S. government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers.

“It recognizes those teachers who have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas,” a press release states.

McWatters is also an adviser and founder of the Octorara team that competes annually in the International Young Physicists’ Tournament.

His other career achievements include serving as Octorara’s science department chair, developing and implementing advanced science courses and contributing efforts that led to the creation of a dual-enrollment physics program with University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Under Dr. McWatters’ leadership the number of students participating in physics at the junior senior high school has increased by more than 400% with AP score averages increasing by almost two points (on the 5 point scale),” according to the press release.

McWatters was awarded $10,000 and received a certificate signed by the president of the United States. He will be honored at an award ceremony in Washington, D.C.