We asked readers to submit their favorite pizza parlors.

Nearly 150 survey submissions and over 400 Facebook comments later, we picked the 17 restaurants with the most nominations.

There were over 30 restaurants nominated.

Alley Kat

Right in the heart of Lancaster city is a casual bar that's perhaps known more for its pizza.

Reader reaction: "The crust, the sauce, the cheese, and the pepperoni! Words alone cannot explain this pizza, you have to experience it!"

More information: 30 W. Lemon Street, Lancaster | 717-509-8686 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday | Website

A Slice of Brooklyn

You don't have to leave the county to experience authentic-tasting Brooklyn pizza.

Reader reaction: "They always have a great tasting pizza pie... I'm never disappointed!"

More information: 241 N. Queen Street, Lancaster | 717-391-1000 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday to Sunday | Website

Today's Pizza

Today's Pizza has been a staple in Mount Joy for over 25 years.

Reader reaction: "The pizza is fabulous!"

More information: 933 E. Main Street, Mount Joy | 717-653-0599 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily | Website

Slugger's Pizza

This baseball-themed restaurant was one of the top reader picks in 2016.

Reader reaction: "It's delicious! The sauce is just right, herbs are on point, and the cheese and crust are what they should be. I believe I grew my first baby almost exclusively on Sluggers."

More information: 701 N. Queen Street, Lancaster | 717-295-1500 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; Website

Steel Peel

Steel Peel offers pizza deals every night, as well as a variety of rotating, different toppings.

Reader reaction: "Nothing fancy. Just solid, salt of the Earth good pizza!"

More information: 611 Harrisburg Avenue, Lancaster | 717-299-6212 | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday | Website

Caruso's

Caruso's is family owned and has been in the Lancaster area for over 34 years.

Reader reaction: "The pizza has a great flavor and the restaurant has many other food items that are delicious to go along with the pizza."

More information: 1908 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township | 717-519-1919 | Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday | Website

Note: There are several Caruso's in Lancaster County. For a full list of locations, click here.

JoJo'z Crazy Pizza

JoJo'z offers free local delivery, and is family-owned and operated.

Reader reaction: "There are always very creative pizzas, and the staff is so welcoming and nice, you're treated like family."

More information: 1704 New Holland Pike, Manheim Township | 717-392-5656 | Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday | Website

House of Pizza

A Lancaster mainstay since July 1985. House of Pizza offers pizza, submarine sandwiches, Italian dishes and more.

Reader reaction: "The crust has an awesome crunchy and chewy texture."

More information: 23 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster | 717-393-1747 | Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight Monday to Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday to Saturday; 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday | Website

Pepe's Pizza

Pepe's Pizza offers pizza, pasta dinners, appetizers and more, along with daily specials.

Reader reaction: "The pizza is always hot and fresh, and the specialty items are amazing. Especially the stuffed fajita chicken pizza."

More information: 1790 Clay Road, Clay Township | 717-738-1968 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday | Facebook

Nino's Pizzeria & Ristorante

Nino's has been in the Millersville area since 2000. Along with pizza, Nino's offers subs, panini, strombolis and more.

Reader reaction: "Food is amazing. Great NY-style pies, but the specialty spaghetti pizza is to die for. Family-run, and they are so nice!"

More information: 361 Comet Drive, Millersville | 717-872-4511 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday | Website

Randazzo's Pizza & Pasta

Brick oven pizzas, housemade soups and wings are just some of Randazzo's offerings.

Reader reaction: "The pizza is incredibly savory, and the people who work there are so kind!"

More information: 1981 State Road, East Hempfield Township | 717-618-8186 | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, Sunday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday | Website

Venice Pizza and Pasta

For all your pizza, pasta and catering needs!

Reader reaction: "The sauce, the toppings and, above all, the service and staff make it a hands-down winner."

More information: 3079 Columbia Avenue, East Hempfield Township | 717-396-1100 | Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday | Website

Pasquale's

Pasquale's opened in 1997 and has offered fresh, quality food ever since.

Reader reaction: "Reminds me of real, tossed pizza."

More information: 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township | 717-509-9921 | Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday | Website

Vinny and Thoze Guyz Pizzeria

Vinny's Pizza is described as a "no-nonsense" pizza parlor. The pizza is made in a wood-burning stove.

Reader reaction: "It's the only pizza close to N.Y. pizza."

More information: 1944 Lincoln Highway E, East Lampeter Township | 717-293-8343 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday | Website

Roma Pizza

Nestled right on Main Street in Lititz is Roma. The restaurant serves pizza, dinners, subs, soups and more.

Reader reaction: "Friendly, fast service. The quality of the food is wonderful and consistent."

More information: 54 E. Main Street, Lititz | 717-626-6325 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday | Website

Riviera Pizza Italian Restaurant

Riviera's prides itself on being a family-friendly atmosphere with affordable, quality products.

Reader reaction: "Friendly staff serving great New York Style pizza. My wife and daughter love the loaded Riviera Special and my son and I love the plain or mushroom."

More information: 1405 N. Reading Road, East Cocalico Township | 717-336-3879 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday | Website

Two Cousins

Two Cousins has Sicilian-style pizza, risottos, desserts, soup and more.

Reader reaction: "It has a unique flavor, yet very old-fashioned."

More information: 1215 N. Reading Road, East Cocalico Township | 717-336-8888 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday | Website

