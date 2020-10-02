As the cool air of October wades into Lancaster County, outdoor events are once again under the magnifying glass. With COVID-19 quarantine measures still in place, how will in-person events be affected as the weather naturally gets colder?

Perhaps these are questions for another time, as Lancaster city's October First Friday slate has several in-person and online events for those at different levels of comfortability.

These events take place during this year's Fall Artwalk, which begins today, Oct. 2, and extends through the weekend, featuring galleries including CityFolk Gallery, Demuth Museum and Christiane David Gallery.

Check out the list of First Friday events below and click here for more information.

In-person events

-Community Room on King (106 W. King St.)

"Between Hope and Fear: Photos from the Mexico Borderlands" exhibit, 6 to 9 p.m.

-Curio. Gallery & Art Supply (106 W. Chestnut St.)

"Tidal Pull: Emily Elliott & Seijo" exhibit, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery (142 N. Prince St.)

"Orchard" exhibit, 6 to 9 p.m.

-Gallery on Market (15 W. King St.)

-Cindy Schlosser exhibit, 5 to 10 p.m.

-Mulberry Art Studios (19-21 N. Mulberry St.)

"Marion Weachter: Animals Of The Rainbow" and "Antoinette Sapone-McMillan: Wanderlust," 5 to 8 p.m.

-The Ware Center (42 N. Prince St.)

"We the People First Friday: Pink for Breast Health Awareness," 6 to 8 p.m.

Virtual events

-Jerome Hershey

39th Annual Studio Exhibition, online on demand at jeromehershey.com.

-Lancaster Public Art

Artist talk with Gracie Berry, 5 to 6 p.m.

-Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

Class of 2020 Alumni Archive exhibit, 5 to 9 p.m.